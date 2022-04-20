Agenda: April 21st, 2022 Lassen County Fish and Game Commission

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - If you’re looking to do some spring cleaning, Waste Management is providing Northern Nevada locals a convenient place to dispose of bulky items safely and properly, at no cost. In an effort to prevent illegal dumping, the agency is offering Free Dump Days at the Lockwood Landfill for residents of Reno, Sparks, Unincorporated Washoe County and Storey County. This increases the number of available weekend days from three to four. Free Dump Days will start on April 22 and continue through May 1. Drop off hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.

SPARKS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO