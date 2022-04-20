ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon faces the Loose Women! First Minister defies demand from daytime TV's toughest quartet to resign over barber shop mask gaffe, saying it is not 'equivalent' to Boris Johnson's Partygate trouble - but says she would QUIT if she lost Indyref2

By David Wilcock, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 21 hours ago

Nicola Sturgeon denied her crush with Covid law was equivalent to Boris Johnson's Partygate crisis today as she faced a Loose Women grilling.

The First Minister defied calls for her to quit over a weekend gaffe at a barber's shop as she appeared on the forthright ITV magazine show with hosts Christine Lampard, Judi Love, Carol McGiffin and Gloria Hunniford.

Ms Sturgeon was investigated by Police Scotland after being seen without a face cover during an SNP local election campaign event on Saturday.

While England dropped its mask mandate weeks ago, Scotland only removed the law requiring face coverings on Monday.

But the force later revealed that officers had not issued a penalty, but spoken to the First Minister 'to remind her of the importance of wearing a face covering when there is a legal requirement to do so'.

Pressed by McGiffin over whether she would step down, like she had demanded of the Prime Minister, she said: 'I don't think they are equivalent.

'I was in the street, I was called into a barber shop. Just for a few seconds I forgot to put my mask on - it was in my pocket.'

Ms Sturgeon also suggested she would resign if the SNP was able to hold a second independence referendum, but was unable to win it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O17Qz_0fEb7zDK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P9Dh6_0fEb7zDK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DCQLw_0fEb7zDK00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gpOsE_0fEb7zDK00

She said: 'I think when Scotland next votes on independence it will vote yes.'

But pressed on what she would do if the vote echoed 2014 when Scotland decided to stay in the UK, she said: 'I suspect I would make way for someone else. But I’m not contemplating that at the moment.'

A video posted on social media appeared to show her not wearing a mask during a visit to a barber's in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, on Saturday.

The SNP said the First Minister was invited into the barbers during an outdoor visit on the street.

Ms Sturgeon said: 'With Boris it's the serial breaches at a time when the rest of the country was in very, very strict lockdown.

'But it's also, to be blunt about it, when this first came to light he wasn't honest about it and he wasn't honest in the House of Commons.

'It's really important that people can trust the Prime Minister to tell the truth. There's got to be consequences for your actions.'

Ms Sturgeon said it was right that she received a 'harder time' than the average person, but added: 'Is that the same as having, I think, six parties at the strictest part of lockdown and then not telling the truth to Parliament?'

Ms Sturgeon has previously said she is confident most people will continue to wear masks after the rules ease.

People no longer have to wear face masks on public transport or in most indoor public spaces in Scotland from Monday.

The Scottish Government is still strongly recommending people continue to don them where appropriate as Covid-19 continues to spread.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nMk1o_0fEb7zDK00
Now you don't! Ms Sturgeon without the covering as she poses for a picture with another customer 

