Growing number of Kremlin insiders 'feel Ukraine invasion was a 'catastrophic' mistake and fear Putin could use NUKES... but Vladimir is dismissing all criticism of his plan'

A growing number of senior Kremlin insiders are said to feel Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine was a 'catastrophic' mistake, and fear the Russian strongman could resort to using nuclear weapons as Moscow's position worsens.

The insiders said Putin is dismissing all criticism by officials who warn of the damaging political and economic cost of his war plan, which they fear could set Russia back for years amid growing military losses and crippling Western sanctions.

The ten sources, who wished to remain anonymous, told Bloomberg that they believe Putin will continue with his invasion and the move will 'doom' Russia to years of isolation and tension with other countries.

The Kremlin insiders warned Russia will be left with a crippled economy and limited global influence. They also voiced fears that Putin could turn to the drastic measure of using nuclear weapons against his enemies if his invasion of Ukraine fails.

The warning comes as Moscow suffered another devastating blow today after its force's death toll rose to 20,900, according to Kyiv estimates.

After weeks of having their assaults on Kyiv and other cities thwarted at every turn by battling Ukrainian troops, Putin's commanders retreated and are now refocusing their efforts on the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk, along with other regions of Ukraine's eastern flank.

Despite mobilising a force of between 150,000 and 200,000 Russian troops at the start of the invasion on February 24, Moscow failed to anticipate anything other than weak resistance by the Ukrainian forces - likely owing to Russian intelligence failures.

Since Russia's invasion, Western countries have imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia's corporate and financial system.

Putin has claimed Russia's economy and financial system withstood the blow from what he called the Western sanctions 'blitz' and insisted the move would backfire by driving up prices for essentials such as fertiliser, leading to food shortages and increased migration to the West.

Despite Putin's faltering invasion, which saw Russian troops retreat from Ukrainian cities and instead focus on the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, the leader said his war effort is going to plan as he vowed Russia would triumph in all of its 'noble' war aims.

But Kremlin insiders, who are fearful of speaking out, said officials have told Putin that the economic impact of the sanctions, which have targeted the Kremlin, Russian oligarchs and the financial system, will be devastating.

Yet Putin has stuck to his line and said that whilst Russia pays the cost of the sanctions, he was forced by the West to wage a war against Ukraine, the sources said.

A Kremlin insider last month said that 'no one calculated' the West's strict financial sanctions, such as the banning of Russians banks from the use of the SWIFT banking system because Putin had kept his invasion plans secret from most of the leadership.

Andrei Soldatov, an expert on the Russian security services, said frustration inside the Federal Security Service about the faltering invasion is growing. Sources said they had expected the fighting would last a few weeks. The war is now in its seventh week.

Only one veteran Kremlin has quit so far. Anatoly Chubais, an economist and special envoy to international organisations for Putin since 2020, quit and left Russia with no intention to return allegedly in a protest over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Chubais has not yet said why he resigned nor where he intends to go after leaving Russia, and hung up the phone when contacted by Reuters - though sources have said he is opposed to the war in Ukraine.

But many within the Kremlin are too fearful to quit and leave their positions.

'Putin has built his regime mainly on stoking public support, which has given him the means to control the elite,' Tatiana Stanovaya of political consultant R.Politik, told Bloomberg.

'There's no room for disagreement or discussion, everyone must just get on with it and implement the president's orders and as long as Putin keeps the situation under control, people will follow him.'

The senior powerbrokers in Moscow political circles and in military, security and civil services are said to have been largely kept in the dark about Putin's invasion plans. Most are thought to have believed that the build up of Russian forces on Ukraine's borders was a bluff to force concessions, and a war would never happen.

The government was only aware that Putin planned to recognise the two Kremlin-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, formulating its economic policies on the understanding that sanctions would be relatively light.

Meanwhile on the front lines in Ukraine, Kyiv's defence ministry reported its troops had beaten back a Russian attack in the city of Izium, south of the partly blockaded second city of Kharkiv.

Ukrainian forces were also able to hold back attempts to advance along its 300 mile front line and managed to retake the town of Marinka in Donetsk. Kyiv said it had claimed enemy losses during the Ukrainian counter-attack near the town.

In the town of Novodruzhesk, 65-year-old resident Nadya said: 'We are bombed everywhere.' 'It's a miracle that we're still alive,' she said, her voice trembling.

'We were lying on the ground and waiting. Since February 24, we've been sleeping in the cellar.'

The governor of the eastern Lugansk region Sergiy Gaiday said Ukrainian forces were holding their ground in the face of heavy fighting.

'We have positional battles in the cities of Rubizhne and Popasna. The enemy cannot do anything though. They are losing people and equipment there,' Gaiday said.

'Our guys are shooting down drones there. Shooting down planes on the border of the Lugansk and Kharkiv regions, so they are holding on.'

In Kharkiv, at least four people were killed and three wounded in a Russian attack on a residential area of the city.

An explosion also rocked Kramatorsk, killing at least one person and wounding three.

In the southern city of Bashtanka, an unspecified number of people were wounded when Russian forces shelled the hospital, destroying the reception area and the dialysis unit, the head of the regional council, Hanna Zamazeeva, said on Facebook.

Ukraine received fighter jets to help resist the Russian invasion. The Pentagon said that Ukraine had recently received fighter planes and parts to bolster its air force, declining to specify the number of aircraft and their origin.

Kyiv has asked its Western partners to provide MiG-29s, which its pilots already know how to fly and a handful of Eastern European countries have.

The eastern cities of Kharkiv and Kramatorsk also came under deadly attack. Russia said it struck areas around Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro west of the Donbas with missiles.

The Kremlin announced its military had test launched a new intercontinental ballistic missile. Putin said the unmatched Sarmat missile will provide 'food for thought for those who try to threaten Russia' and will make enemies 'think twice'.

The first launch of the missile was carried out today at the Plesetsk spaceport in northern Russia.

Putin was shown on TV being briefed by the military that the missile had been launched from the country's northwest and hit targets in the Kamchatka peninsula in the far east.

He told the army: 'I congratulate you on the successful launch of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile.

'This truly unique weapon will strengthen the combat potential of our armed forces, reliably ensure the security of Russia from external threats and make those who, in the heat of aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country, think twice.'

But while Moscow congratulated itself for the test launch, its military lost yet another colonel on the ground in Ukraine.

Mikhail Nagamov, 41, the commander of a sapper regiment, died fighting in Ukraine on April 13, according to articles that have appeared in Russian media.

It is not clear how or where exactly Nagamov died, with reports saying only that he perished 'performing a combat mission in Ukraine'. He leaves behind a wife and child in the village of Suslonger, around 400 miles east of Moscow.

Nagamov's death is just the latest suffered among Russia's command corps, with dozens of colonels and eight generals having been killed by Ukraine.

In Mariupol, where a small pocket of Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold out against Putin's invaders, Russian troops have threatened to shoot civilians if they do not wear white ribbons on their clothes.

Russia has been accused of forcing civilians to wear the white ribbons, a symbol of the Russian army, so that they become 'bait' for Ukrainian snipers - and in turn help Putin's men find out where the snipers are hidden.

Petro Andriushchenko, the advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol, said on Telegram: 'The occupiers no longer 'mildly' propose that civilians wear white ribbons to mark themselves out - they have turned to direct threats to open fire on anyone seen on the street without such ribbons.

'Russians are gradually turning the city into a true ghetto for Ukrainians, at the same time using civilians as bait to detect hotspots.'

Russian soldiers have also been accused of shooting dead two Ukrainian zoo workers by their shocked colleagues, who revealed on Tuesday they discovered their corpses while evacuating the attraction's animals to safety.

The employees at the Feldman Ecopark zoo in Kharkiv were reported missing on March 7, when workers at the attraction returned amid the Russian invasion to evacuate the animals to safety.

Their colleagues hoped the two workers had fled the region during the invasion, and were just yet to return to the zoo. As they worked on getting the animals to a safer part of the country, workers stayed optimistic their colleagues would return.

But a statement from the zoo on Tuesday said the workers had now been found 'shot by the enemies' - Russian soldiers - who then barricaded their bodies in a back room.

The zoo made headlines on April 5 when it was reported Ecopark was at the point of making the heartbreaking decision to destroy its lions, tigers and bears after coming under attack by Russian shelling.

Days later, however, it was reported that the zoo had been able to evacuate some of its animals out of Kharkiv, preventing a potential tragedy.

In Russia, Putin critic Alexei Navalny urged France to vote for Emmanuel Macron as he slammed rival candidate Marine Le Pen's links to Putin.

The jailed opposition leader accused the National Rally leader, whose party received a €9million loan from a Kremlin-backed bank in 2014 of 'corruption'.

Incumbent president Macron will face off against his right-wing rival on Wednesday night in the final televised debate before France goes to the polls on Sunday in the election run-off.

Navalny said on Twitter today: 'I certainly, without hesitation, urge the people of France to vote for Emmanuel Macron on April 24.

He added he was 'shocked' that Le Pen's party received the substantial loan from 'Putin's notorious money-laundering outfit', the First Czech-Russian Bank.

'I don't doubt for a minute that negotiations with these people and deals with them included a shadowy political part as well,' 45-year-old Navalny said.

'This is corruption. This is selling political influence to Putin,' he added.

His comments came as Russia issued a fresh warning to Finland and Sweden over joining NATO, as the two countries draw closer to becoming part of the western military alliance.

Maria Zakharova, spokesman for Russia's foreign ministry, said today that both countries have been informed 'what it will lead to' if they abandon decades-old neutrality agreements and become NATO members.

'We have issued all our warnings both publicly and through bilateral channels,' she told the Rossiya 24 state media channel. 'They know about it, they will have nothing to be surprised about, they were informed about everything.'

She spoke after a new poll in Sweden showed support for joining the alliance has risen to 57 per cent, up from 51 per cent in March, after Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said the time was right to debate the merits of membership.

Politicians in Finland have today begun debating their own ties with NATO, after Prime Minister Sanna Marin said she expected a decision on membership to be made 'within weeks'.

Finland has for decades been bound to neutrality that began as a pact with the Soviets, but has been forced into a re-think after Putin invaded Ukraine.

Sweden has a long-standing tradition of neutrality, but sees its national security as inseparably tied to that of its Nordic neighbour.

Both countries took a step towards joining the alliance earlier this month, when their leaders announced at a joint press conference that plans are under consideration.

Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov warned yesterday that Putin is not considering using nuclear weapons 'at this stage' of its invasion - as Russia announced it was entering a new phase of its so-called 'special operation' that will focus on seizing the east of the country.

In an interview in which he parroted Putin's propaganda, Lavrov blamed the US, the West and NATO expansion for Moscow's brutal military actions.

When asked by India Today whether Russia had any intention of using nuclear weapons, Lavrov said: 'At this stage, we are considering the option of conventional weapons only,' according to Russia's RIA state news agency.

Lavrov, a long-time Kremlin mouthpiece and staunch ally of Putin, said in late January that Russia would not invade its neighbour. On February 24, less a month after his comments, Putin ordered Moscow's troops into Ukraine.

Days after, Putin put Russia's nuclear forces on high alert, and threatened NATO allies with 'consequences greater than any you have faced in history' should they intervene in the Ukraine conflict.

This raised fears that the Russian leader would be prepared to use nuclear weapons in the conflict, something no country has done since the Second World War.

'The current events are rooted in the US and West's desire to rule the world,' Lavrov told the Indian English-language news publication on Tuesday.

'They wanted to show the world there would be no multipolarity, only unipolarity, and created a springboard [Ukraine] against us [Russia] at our borders. They pumped arms into Ukraine.

'The real reason [for the war] is the complacency of most countries after World War II,' he opined. 'They violated their promises to Russian leadership and started moving NATO eastward after the Soviet Union disappeared. They said it's a defensive alliance and not a threat to Russian security.'

Russia has given a variety of justifications for its invasion, such as NATO expansionism and claims that it is 'denazifying' the country - which has a Jewish president and where the far-right enjoy little to no public support in politics.

Lavrov also denied that Russian forces have committed war crimes, saying that Moscow's forces are only targeting military infrastructure - despite mounting evidence on the contrary.

'Our army has only been targeting military infrastructure and not civilians. The Ukrainian army has been using civilians as human shields.'

He added: 'The West is not paying attention to our facts. They are placing attention on false things like what they said about Bucha.

'They brought up Bucha three days after the Ukrainian mayor of Bucha proudly said the city was back under their control.'

Lavrov's claim, pushed several times by Kremlin officials since Ukrainian authorities liberated Bucha from Russia's forces, has been debunked.

Satellite imagery from commercial provider Maxar Technologies, first reported by The New York Times, proved the bodies had been there for weeks.

Since then, hundreds more have been found, and eyewitness accounts have spoken of Russian soldiers carrying out brutal rapes and executions. In some cases, civilians had their hands tied behind their backs by Russian soldiers before they were shot.

Lavrov's comments on nuclear weapons came after Vladimir Putin sent up strategic nuclear-capable bombers into the skies over Western Russia on Monday, amid huge pressure on the Kremlin over the calamitous sinking of the Moskva flagship in the Black Sea last week.

Videos from Monday and Saturday caught four of the aircraft - used to carry nuclear bombs - over the Kaluga region, between Moscow and the Ukrainian border.

The planes were believed to be Russian Tu-95s, known as Bears, and appeared to be flying in striking distance of Ukraine. The Defence Ministry in Moscow had not immediately announced the purpose of the mission.

The Tu-95s have been used a number of times to strike targets in Ukraine with non-nuclear weapons, notably Kh-55 and Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles. The super-loud Tu-95 is the only propeller-powered strategic bomber still in operational use today, and the plane first flew 70 years ago.

Putin deployed the Tu-95s to buzz Britain at moments of high tension, for example in February this year when the Royal Air Force scrambled Typhoon fighters to escort two Bears off northern Scotland.

Russia is one of nine countries in possession of nuclear warheads, in addition to the US, China, the UK, France, India, Pakistan, North Korea and Israel.

With a believed 6,257 warheads, Russia has more nuclear warheads than any other nation. The US is the only country that comes close to Russia's numbers, with 5,550.