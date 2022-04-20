ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Investigation underway after 1 killed in shooting near Rosie's Dog Beach in Long Beach

By Eric Resendiz
 16 hours ago

A deadly shooting investigation continued Wednesday morning in a parking lot near a popular dog beach in Long Beach.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of East Ocean Boulevard near Rosie's Dog Beach around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a shooting, according to the Long Beach Police Department. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim, who has only been identified as a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately disclosed, but police tow trucks were seen impounding two cars from the scene. At least one had a broken window on the driver's side.

