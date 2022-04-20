ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance County, NC

Man accused of using contracting company to steal money, Alamance County Sheriff’s Office says

By Emily Mikkelsen, Tyler Hardin
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rDYPP_0fEb669l00

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is wanted by multiple agencies for allegedly using a contracting company to defraud people.

According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, Todd Leanders Clark of Haw River is wanted for two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, totaling $23,000 taken from Alamance County Victims.

Clark is also wanted by the Burlington Police Department and the Person County Sheriff’s Office for similar charges, though specifics were not given in the release from ACSO.

PIEDMONT TRIAD: Get the latest news from all across the area.

The release says that Clark is allegedly a contractor of TC Builders, and he used this as a way to receive money from victims before starting or completing work on their homes.

A search for TC Builders didn’t yield any online presence except for a Facebook page that hadn’t been updated in four years.

Victims have submitted civil processes against Clark but they haven’t been served because his location is currently unknown. There is no vehicle description.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Todd Leanders Clark is asked to call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 570-6300.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Alamance, NC
County
Alamance County, NC
City
Burlington, NC
City
Haw River, NC
Alamance County, NC
Crime & Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Sheriff: 19-year-old woman dies in Iredell County detention center

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 19-year-old woman who was facing a murder charge was found dead inside a North Carolina detention center, according to the local sheriff. The facility’s staff found Jessica Cheyenne Nichols early Thursday morning in an observance room where she was being housed, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell told the Statesville Record & Landmark. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

2 charged in connection to fatal shooting after argument inside Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is dead, another is facing life-threatening injuries and two people have been charged after a shooting in Winston-Salem, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 4:39 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the shooting at the Fish Hut Arcade on the 3500 block of South Main Street. At the scene, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wghp#Acso#Tc Builders#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Texas trucker falsely accused of transporting 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to be oil and diesel

A trucker was falsely accused of hauling 700 gallons of liquid meth that turned out to just be a mixture of oil and diesel fuel.Juan Carlos Toscano Guzman was arrested in February and spent six weeks behind bars after being arrested by police in Pharr who alleged he was transporting $10m worth of drugs.But it turned out the Mexican national, who is a retired oil field worker, was arrested after field tests wrongly identified the substance.Pharr police had trumpeted the apparent drugs bust following the arrest.“This massive drug seizure impacts way beyond our region where it was headed,” Chief Andy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX8 News

Boy on tarmac steals the show at Biden’s arrival in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The kid stole the show. When the dignitaries lined up on the tarmac at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Thursday to greet President Joe Biden when he disembarked Air Force One for his speech at North Carolina A&T University, the smallest person created the biggest stir. You could predict the lineup […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Vice

Black Man Sentenced to 124 Years for Selling Fentanyl That Led to Overdose

In an extreme example of a “death by dealer”-style prosecution, a Black man has been sentenced to 124 years in jail for selling fentanyl to a white man who overdosed. Judge Dewey Arthur of Mississippi’s Madison County Circuit Court handed down the sentence to Carlos Allen, 33, last week. Allen was convicted of trafficking fentanyl and possessing opioids and amphetamines, according to a press release put out by District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr. He sold drugs to Austin Elliott, 24, last year; Elliott then died of an overdose.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy