Energy Dept. readies to throw its nuclear lifeline

Scientists have discovered a way to capture solar energy and store it for nearly two decades, before releasing it when it is needed.Using a system called molecular solar thermal energy storage (MOST), researchers at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden and Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China developed an ultra-thin chip to act as a thermoelectric generator.“This is a radically new way of generating electricity from solar energy,” said Kasper Moth-Poulsen, a professor at the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at Chalmers who led the research.“It means that we can use solar energy to produce electricity regardless of...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO