Energy Industry

Energy Dept. readies to throw its nuclear lifeline

By Ben Geman
 21 hours ago

The Energy Department has opened the doors for power companies to seek subsidies aimed at preventing nuclear reactors from shutting down. Why it matters: Early closure of...

CNBC

Map of nuclear power in the US: See where reactors are located

Nuclear power has been in the spotlight again lately. The war in Ukraine and the Russian capture of the Chornobyl and Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plants sent a shock wave of fear around the world. At the same time, Russia's control over natural gas supplies to Europe, and increased recognition of the urgency of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, is making nuclear power more attractive.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Marissa Newby

America's Nuclear Waste Storage Problem

Nuclear power is a controversial topic. It provides us with clean energy, but to some it also means there is a risk of an accident or natural disaster that could effect the health and well-being of Americans in 35 states at 80 different processing and power-production facilities.
electrek.co

A Louisiana graphite processing plant that supplies Tesla to get a $107M DOE loan

The US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Loan Programs Office has announced a conditional commitment to lend up to $107 million to Syrah Technologies for its Syrah Vidalia Facility in Vidalia, Louisiana. The facility produces a finished natural graphite-based active anode material (AAM), a critical material used in lithium-ion batteries.
VIDALIA, LA
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Scientists figure out how to store solar energy for 18 years

Scientists have discovered a way to capture solar energy and store it for nearly two decades, before releasing it when it is needed.Using a system called molecular solar thermal energy storage (MOST), researchers at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden and Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China developed an ultra-thin chip to act as a thermoelectric generator.“This is a radically new way of generating electricity from solar energy,” said Kasper Moth-Poulsen, a professor at the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at Chalmers who led the research.“It means that we can use solar energy to produce electricity regardless of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

World record achieved for solar power ‘miracle material’

Researchers from Germany have set a new world record in solar cell efficiency using the so-called ‘miracle material’ perovskite.The team from the Universities of Wuppertal, Cologne, Potsdam and Tubingen developed a tandem solar cell using organic and perovskite materials – a combination they hope could one day replace the silicon-based technologies used in conventional solar cells.The record they set of 24 per cent efficiency was a 4 per cent improvement on the previous tandem cell record, though still falls short of the silicon solar cell record of 26.7 per cent.The new materials, however, hold far greater potential for improved...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Week

The sinking of Russia's flagship might be a bad sign for the U.S. Navy

It's tempting for Americans to get smug about the sinking of the Moskva, the Russian Navy's flagship in the Black Sea. Whether it was destroyed by Ukrainians or — less plausibly — sunk because of a non-combat onboard explosion of ammunition, the result is both a humiliation and a setback for Vladimir Putin's war efforts. If you're cheering Ukraine's defenders, it's hard not to take some satisfaction in that.
MILITARY
Axios

Solomon Islands becomes unlikely epicenter of U.S.-China competition

A U.S. delegation led by the top White House and State Department officials for Asia is heading this week to the Solomon Islands, a South Pacific archipelago with fewer than 700,000 inhabitants that has unexpectedly become ground zero for U.S.-China competition. Why it matters: A planned security agreement negotiated with...
FOREIGN POLICY
Grist

Wind blows the competition out of the water

It’s Monday, April 18, and American wind power just set a new record. The winds were blowing in renewable energy’s favor last month, as U.S. wind turbines produced more energy over a 24-hour period than either coal and nuclear for the first time in the country’s history.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Japan to fund $892 million to help develop low-emission fuels

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s state-backed New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) said on Tuesday it will allocate 114.5 billion yen ($892 million) to help develop new fuels such as synthetic ones that emit lower carbon dioxide (CO2). The financial aid comes as part of the country’s 2...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Viking Energy Reports Sealing Deal With Clean Energy Company — Is Carbon-Free Gaining Steam In The Power Industry?

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice. Calls abound for countries and individuals to adopt carbon-free and renewable energy to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Energy sources are said to be carbon-free when they are produced by a resource that generates no carbon emissions — such as nuclear.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
LisaB

Is residential solar power the answer to our energy problems?

Solar energy can help alleviate the energy crisisVivint Solar/Unsplash. Alternative forms of energy have been gaining headway for years. Alternative energy sources, like solar energy, help decrease emissions from burning fossil fuels, harming the atmosphere. Numerous companies have developed alternative energy sources like wind, water, and solar. Lately, solar power has made a big bang in residential and industrial buildings. It is the most common energy source used to alleviate electricity costs. Though many are for solar power energy, there is still resistance and questions.
rigzone.com

Exxon Working On CO2 Storage In Depleted Fields Off Australia

Exxon is undertaking pre-FEED studies to determine the potential for CCS to reduce GHG emissions from multiple industries in the Gippsland Basin. U.S. energy supermajor ExxonMobil has announced that it was undertaking early front-end engineering design studies (pre-FEED) to determine the potential for carbon capture and storage to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from multiple industries in the Gippsland Basin.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
