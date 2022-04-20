Early Preview For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Rhea Ripley finally turned on her tag team partner, Liv Morgan, on this week’s RAW. The turn happened after Ripley & Morgan lost to Sasha Banks & Naomi, failing to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. In the early stages of the match, Ripley appeared to have the match won after crushing Banks with a Riptide on the barricade outside the ring, and hitting another Riptide on Naomi inside the ring. However, Banks was able to break up the pin. After taking out Morgan, “The Boss ‘N’ Glow Connection” delivered some tandem offense on Ripley to secure the victory for their team.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO