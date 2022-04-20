ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Early Preview For Next Week’s WWE NXT

By PWMania.com Staff
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNext week’s WWE NXT 2.0 will feature a new debut from NXT UK, mixed tag team action...

stillrealtous.com

Big Heel Turn Takes Place On WWE Raw, Tag Team Breaks Up

They say that anything can happen when you watch Monday Night Raw, and this week fans saw Sasha Banks and Naomi put the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately for Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan they weren’t able to capture...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results – New Champion Crowned, Cody Rhodes Vs. Kevin Owens, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with a video package showing the words between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on last week’s show, to hype their WrestleMania Backlash match. We’re now live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York as Jimmy Smith welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, who is replacing Corey Graves again this week as Graves is on his honeymoon with Carmella.
BUFFALO, NY
Joaquin Wilde
411mania.com

Rhea Ripley Turns On Liv Morgan After Tag Team Title Match Loss On Raw

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan are no more after Ripley attacked her tag partner following their Women’s Tag Team title loss on this week’s WWE Raw. On Monday night’s episode, Ripley was pinned during their title match against Sasha Banks and Naomi. The two argued afterward and as Morgan went to leave, Ripley attacked her and hit her with the Riptide.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Rhea Ripley And Others React To Major Heel Turn On WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley finally turned on her tag team partner, Liv Morgan, on this week’s RAW. The turn happened after Ripley & Morgan lost to Sasha Banks & Naomi, failing to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. In the early stages of the match, Ripley appeared to have the match won after crushing Banks with a Riptide on the barricade outside the ring, and hitting another Riptide on Naomi inside the ring. However, Banks was able to break up the pin. After taking out Morgan, “The Boss ‘N’ Glow Connection” delivered some tandem offense on Ripley to secure the victory for their team.
WWE
PWMania

Matt Hardy Addresses His Brother Jeff Appearing On AEW Dark: Elevation

Jeff Hardy was involved in a tag team match that was taped for an edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. A fan on Twitter wrote about the match:. “Jeff Hardy was on AEW Dark Elevation this week and nobody has a problem with it. Jeff hardy was on [WWE] Main Event a couple times and Twitter caught on fire and cried. Compare the pair.”
WWE
#Wwe Nxt#Nxt Uk#Combat#Wwe Nxt 2 0
411mania.com

WWE United States Championship Changes Hands on Raw

We have a new WWE United States Champion following this week’s Raw. Theory defeated Finn Balor on Monday’s show to win the title. After the match, the Red Brand’s heels came out to celebrate and Vince McMahon appeared as well. This mark’s Theory’s first run with the...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Update On Kushida’s Future Following WWE Exit

The belief within WWE is that Kushida is going to be returning to New Japan Pro Wrestling at some stage in June, following his WWE departure, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. It was reported earlier this week by Fightful Select that Kushida had...
WWE
Combat Sports
WWE
Sports
PWMania

WWE Network and Peacock Add New Independent Wrestling Content

The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content. The new programming includes shows from ICW and PROGRESS. The videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:. ICW Fight Club 215- 04/16/22. Luke Kyro, Daz Black and Leyton Buzzard join forces...
WWE
Popculture

WWE's Bianca Belair Details the Impact Triple H Has on Her Career (Exclusive)

Bianca Belair has quickly become one of the top Superstars in WWE, and she owes her success to Triple H. Last month, Triple H announced his retirement from WWE, and while he made an impact as a competitor, the future WWE Hall of Famer is also known for developing talent in NXT, where Belair got her start. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Belair, currently the Raw Women's Champion, detailed the impact Triple H has had on her career.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Dark: Elevation Preview For Tonight (4/18)

7 matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation, which was taped last week in New Orleans. You can click here for full spoilers from the tapings. AEW has announced the following lineup for tonight- * Kris Statlander vs. Ashley D’Amboise. * The Bunny, Emi Sakura and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
PWMania

AEW and NJPW Announce First-Ever Joint PPV Event, “AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door”

April 20, 2022 — Moments ago on AEW: Dynamite live on TBS, the hinges were fully ripped off the Forbidden Door, as it was announced that AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling will present their first ever joint pay-per-view special this summer. “AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door” will take place live on Sunday, June 26, at the United Center in Chicago, featuring marquee matchups between members of AEW and NJPW’s world-class rosters.
CHICAGO, IL
PWMania

SPOILERS: AEW Dark:Elevation Tapings From 4/20

The 4/25 AEW Dark:Elevation episode was taped earlier tonight in Pittsburgh before AEW Dynamite. Here are full spoilers- -The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, Stu Grayson, Evil Uno, 10 & Alan “5” Angels defeated Luther, Serpentico, Tito Oric, Bulk Nasty & RC Dupree. -Kris Statlander defeated Julia Hart.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PWMania

Latest News On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 5,355 tickets and there are 660 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. Hook vs. TBA. CM Punk vs. Dustin Rhodes. Wardlow vs. The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wrestling World

What are the WWE plans for Xia Li?

Numerous faces of NXT have passed in recent years to bestow their performances on the rings of the main roster, with various athletes who have also become true symbols of the main brand, such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and many others. Over the last period,...
WWE
PWMania

Tony Khan Comments On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Announcement

As we’ve noted, AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan is set to make his latest “huge announcement” during AEW Dynamite tonight. There are rumors and speculation on Khan’s announcement being related to everything from an AEW-NJPW Supershow, a streaming deal, a ROH TV deal, and more. PWInsider reports that word going around is that hardcore wrestling fans will really like what Khan has to reveal.
WWE

