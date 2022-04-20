ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Joshua to star in behind-the-scenes Snapchat doc where heavyweight star goes back to Watford roots

By Gary Stonehouse
The US Sun
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I1QjV_0fEb386G00

ANTHONY JOSHUA is starring in a behind-the-scenes Snapchat documentary in which the star heads back to his Watford roots.

AJ is currently preparing for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0faKUN_0fEb386G00
Anthony Joshua will star in a new Snapchat series Credit: Snapchat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2czEOR_0fEb386G00
The British boxing star is preparing for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk Credit: Getty

Joshua, 32, was turned over by the slick southpaw in their Tottenham tussle last September and lost his grip on the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles.

But now Eddie Hearn has revealed that his shot at redemption should be finalised for July.

While waiting for that, it was announced last October that the British boxing hero will be hosting a new series called ‘A fighting Chance with Anthony Joshua’.

Now Snapchat has provided an update on the exclusive series that captures him visiting spots around Watford and giving back to people in the community.

It was originally due to air early this year, but now a spokesperson for the instant messaging app has confirmed that it will now be released later in 2022.

However, no official premiere date has yet to be announced.

The official description for the documentary says: “Sporting superstar Anthony Joshua is on a mission to give the younger generation of his community in Watford something he never had: a mentor.

“With his book of contacts and drive to make a difference, he'll give them a taste of a life and career of their dreams, while providing the direction to keep them on the straight and narrow.”

Speaking previously to the Watford Observer about his desire to make a change in his hometown, AJ said: “I know when I come back to my community, it’s important that we get things right here.

“It’s all about being the change you want to see.

“The change I want to see in my community is - we got our own money to invest in our community, we’re not asking for help, all we’re asking for is a bit of direction.”

