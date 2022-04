WACO, Texas — With one week remaining in the 2022 spring football season, Gerry Bohanon and Blake Shapen remain in a heated quarterback competition. Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes addressed the current situation by saying, "When you have two really good guys, on one hand, you want them all to do well, and you want them to continue progressing and showing that they could be the guy. On the other hand, it makes our job as coaches more difficult. But, I'd certainly rather have that than the other."

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO