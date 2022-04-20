Man sentenced to 10 years in rapper Mac Miller’s drug death

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Jesse Shirley, 40, of North Platte, Nebraska, was sentenced on March 23, 2022, in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (Count I) and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crime (Count II). United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Shirley to 12 months, plus 1 day, of imprisonment on Count I and 60 months’ imprisonment on Count II, consecutive to the sentence on Count I. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a three-year term of supervised release.

