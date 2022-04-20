ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Family-ordered autopsy says officer shot Patrick Lyoya in back of head

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tp3Ha_0fEb1kQv00

April 20 (UPI) -- An autopsy commissioned by the family of Patrick Lyoya, a Black man who was killed by Michigan police early this month following a traffic stop, found that he died of a gunshot in the back of his head.

Lyoya was pulled over by police in Grand Rapids on April 4 and he was shot during an ensuing confrontation. The autopsy found no other injuries, which family attorneys say indicate that Lyoya was not fighting with the officer.

Michigan pathologist Dr. Werner Spitz disclosed the details of the autopsy during a news conference on Tuesday.

"There was no other injury, from the top of the head to the big toe," Spitz said according to the Detroit Free Press. "No other injury."

Family attorney Ven Johson noted that although Lyoya did resist arrest, the autopsy shows that he "was not actively fighting this officer, hence you have no physical injuries to the knuckles, face, body."

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump said the police officer had pushed Lyoya's head to the ground during the arrest. The officer had stopped Lyoya for improper registration for his vehicle.

"He is in complete control of Patrick at this point," Crump said, according to the Free Press. "Both his knees have him to the ground, where he has control of him. Common sense will tell you, if he did not have control, you would not remove your dominant hand."

Spokeswoman Lori Latham said Kent County Chief Medical Examiner Stephen Cohle is still awaiting toxicology results to complete the official autopsy, which could take as many as 60 days. She said that Cohle has asked for the results to be expedited.

The shooting death of Lyoya, 26, an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of Congo, led to demonstrations in Grand Rapids. About 100 protesters marched to police headquarters last week and some have accused the police of racial profiling.

Authorities released several videos last week that captured the arrest and Lyoya's death, including body camera footage.

The police officer who shot Lyoya has not yet been identified and officials said that he won't be unless there are criminal charges.

Comments / 14

Moses Toliver
19h ago

The officer will not be charged because the person resisted; I am sorry for the families loss but it will take a lot for a grand jury to indite; it’s possible but it’s going to be an up hill battle

Reply(1)
6
dave
17h ago

You can clearly see he was fighting with a police officer the whole time. You can also see him getting shot in the back of head while he was still struggling/fighting for taser. Nothing to do with color.

Reply
3
rolling eyes
17h ago

So we needed a medical examiner to tell us what we already knew??

Reply(2)
6
Related
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Werner Spitz
Person
Benjamin Crump
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman arrested after she allegedly waited after softball game to punch umpire in face

A Mississippi softball umpire posted a picture of her bruised face on Facebook after she was punched by a mother in the parking lot of a softball complex Saturday. Kristi Moore is recovering after the confrontation with Kiara Thomas, who was reportedly waiting to ambush Moore after Moore finished umpiring a 12-year-old softball game at the Laurel Sportsplex.
LAUREL, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attorneys#Racial Profiling#Police#The Detroit Free Press#The Free Press
fox40jackson.com

Gov. Whitmer race impacted by fatal shooting, former police chief says ‘she’s not a real friend of policing’

The fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Black man by a Grand Rapids police officer this month has created a new source of contention in the Michigan governor’s race. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement Wednesday calling for a “transparent, independent investigation” into the shooting of Patrick Lyoya who was killed on April 4 after a traffic stop. She said she spoke to Lyoya’s family and “our hearts are with them and the Grand Rapids community who are dealing with unimaginable pain and loss.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
337K+
Followers
54K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy