Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022: what to expect this summer

Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals are just turning the corner, with under two weeks to go before the big day. That means the GamesRadar HQ is abuzz with predictions for this year's sales, and we're rounding up everything you need to know right here. This year's annual sale will take place between July 12 and 13, with new offers landing all the time, so there's going to be plenty to choose from whether you're after a new console or some games and accessories. However, we're already seeing some excellent pre Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals hitting the shelves, so things are ramping up now.

We're cautiously optimistic for some solid discounts in 2022. We've already seen record low prices on the standard, OLED, and Lite models in the last few months alone. The Lite has already dropped to $189.99 / £179.99 and the Standard Edition hit $259.99 / £239.99 in May. Meanwhile, the OLED model sank down to $330 / £289 in April (and a few times since then in the UK as well). Not only that, but with last year's refresh firmly seated on the shelves, it's not unreasonable to assume we could be seeing some similar offers in official sales.

We've been covering Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals for years now, so we've picked up on a pattern or two when it comes to discounts on games and accessories. However, it's worth noting that we've never seen the console itself taking so many discounts in a 12 month period like this, so the quality of Nintendo Switch deals could be better than anything we've seen before.

The best Pre Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals available now

When will Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals start?

We now know that Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals will take place July 12-13, in a return to the traditional summer timeline set out by the retailer before the pandemic. The retailer launched a press release in June confirming this. However, we often see early discounts landing across the web from the week before, so we'd recommend keeping a close eye out for any savings from July 6 onwards.

Do you need a Prime membership for Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals?

Amazon keeps its best deals back for its Prime members during its summer sales, so you will need a membership to shop the best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals this summer. However, there are a few ways to get around this.

First up, we see plenty of other retailers looking to steal Amazon's thunder during this period, offering their own sales and price matching the online giant at the same time. That means it's wise to keep an eye on Best Buy and Walmart in the US, and Currys, Very, and Argos in the UK - you could easily walk away with the same price as a Prime member.

For an easier life, though, we'd recommend looking into Amazon Prime free trials closer to the time. Amazon regularly offers free trials of its service around its annual sales to drum up interest.

Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime

Grab a free trial of Amazon Prime to shop all the best deals from one place. That means you can sign up for nothing and take advantage of all of this year's Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals without paying a penny for the privilege. After the period ends, you'll be charged $14.99 / £7.99 a month if you don't cancel.

What to expect from Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022

Nintendo Switch OLED: $349 $335 / £309 £289

$349 £309 Nintendo Switch: $299 $259 / £259.99 £239.99

$299 £259.99 Nintendo Switch Lite: expect bundles in the US / £199.99 £179.99

There was a lot going on in the world of Nintendo last year, which bodes well for some particularly strong Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals in 2022. The new OLED model is firmly planted on the shelves now after months of supply issues, and the standard edition is poised for some excellent bundle offers (and potentially even straight discounts as well).

In fact, the only console we have some questions about is the Nintendo Switch Lite. With waning stock in the first months of the year, this cheaper handheld-only model is looking is a little thin on the ground already. That said, discounts are still popping up in both the US and UK so if supply does hold out, there will be plenty to choose from here as well.

Nintendo Switch OLED

If you're after the latest and greatest console, it's worth noting that we've already seen as much as $20 / £20 off the Nintendo Switch OLED in 2022 alone. Those offers came from Walmart in the US and a range of retailers in the UK (though AO held out the longest at this price). Amazon itself hasn't offered too much cash off the device (aside from a fairly permanent £5 discount in the UK), but if other retailers take the leap on the day itself, we could see some price match wars occurring here.

That still feels quite optimistic - the truth is we're just not used to seeing such early savings on a Nintendo console, or any price drops at all. We're tentatively hoping for a return to that $20 / £20 price cut, but if there's no discounts at all we'll still likely see bundle offers rolling in.

Those bundles could include latest releases - Nintendo Switch Sports, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus are all waiting in the wings for inclusion here. However, some of the best value options could be on old favorites - we've seen bundles including Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe most recently in the US.

Nintendo Switch

The standard edition Nintendo Switch console dropped down to just $259 for the first time in May. That fills us with far more confidence that we're going to see some more straight price drops on this device during Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals - and likely some better value bundle deals as well.

Not only that, but thanks to a permanent price drop at the end of last year, the Switch has a new RRP of £259.99 in the UK. We've already seen retailers kicking things even further down the price chain across the pond, but never at Amazon. That means we're expecting a conservative £239.99 sales price come the summer, but it's well worth checking in with smaller sites like The Game Collection and Base for more discounts.

We could also see the return of the Mario Kart 8 bundle that sits pride of place during Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals , and there's far more wiggle room for more games to get involved here as well. We don't see too many bundles day to day in the US, so Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals could be your first port of call.

Nintendo Switch Lite

At a very optimistic push, we could see the Nintendo Switch Lite shave $10 off its price tag in the US during Prime Day. It wouldn't be the first time the cheaper handheld-only console has taken a price cut at Amazon, and in fact we saw this $189.99 sales price hit the shelves earlier this month. While stock hasn't been too healthy in the first few months of 2022, we are starting to see these consoles back on the shelves now, so keep an eye out for further discounts.

Over in the UK, though, the cheaper model is often available at between £180 and £190, so if Amazon is to push the boat out with its Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, we could see a slightly lower price point of £179.99. Of course, you can always count on some bundle offers in the UK - though we would steer clear of cheaper games like Rayman Legends, Minecraft, and Spyro Reignited Trilogy in favor of first party titles for the best value.

Of course, if you already own a console we're expecting to see some solid discounts on the best Nintendo Switch accessories in line with last year's offers - though we may be restricted to third party alternatives again. However, considering some of the best Nintendo Switch controllers and Nintendo Switch cases come from a range of different brands there will still be some quality picks on the shelves.

Will there be Nintendo Switch game deals on Prime Day?

Perhaps some of the most reliable offers over Prime Day will be on Nintendo Switch games. We regularly see games taking some serious price cuts during larger sales events like this, so if you're looking to stock up your library in the summer there will be plenty to choose from.

Last year's Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals didn't hit games quite as hard as the Black Friday offers found in November but now that those $39.99 prices have been seen a few times we're confident similar discounts could return come July. We're looking to the usual suspects; Animal Crossing: New Horizons, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, Paper Mario Origami King, and Super Mario Odyssey for the heaviest price drops.

However, recent sales have also seen more stubborn prices starting to fall as well, on the likes of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It's also well worth keeping a close eye on some of the year's early releases; Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for some early discounts as well.

Last year's best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals

Straight discounts on a Nintendo Switch console are rare, even during Prime Day. Last year, then, those on the hunt for a console were stuck at the regular $299.99 / £279.99 price. However, since then we've seen a new OLED model hit the shelves (and shave around $15 / £20 off its price during discounts), and the standard edition has permanently dropped to £259.99 as well. That means all signs point to a much better set of Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals in 2022.

Last year's best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals in the US

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue / Red) | $299.99 at Amazon

Finding a Nintendo Switch was incredibly difficult last year, and any stock that appeared was quickly grabbed. Because of that, this listing was well worth paying attention to. Yes, we know it wasn't reduced. And sure, it doesn't come with any extras. But considering how tricky the console had been to find during the pandemic, any stock at all was a big deal.



Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition | $299.99 at Amazon

The special edition Animal Crossing-themed Nintendo Switch has been a super hot commodity since release, and it's easy to see why given its unique colors. Please note though, this did not come with the game.



Nintendo Switch Lite + 128GB memory card | $235 $199.99 at Amazon

We'd always advise picking up a memory card to go with a new Switch as you only start with 32GB of on-board storage. So this Prime Day Switch deal had you covered nicely. You could choose between Gray, Turquoise, or Yellow consoles at Amazon.



Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing: New Horizons | $259.98 at Best Buy

Given how most stores were charging over the normal price for a Switch Lite last summer, this was one of the only decent bundles around.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild | $59.99 $47.88 at Amazon

Even after all this time, Breath of the Wild is still the best game on Switch. Everyone on the planet should play it. It revolutionized Zelda as we know it, and it outdid virtually every other open-world game not by making the biggest world ever, but by making a perfectly sized world that's overflowing with creativity. The price rarely comes down at all, so this was actually a great deal even all these years after coming out.



Animal Crossing: New Horizons | $59.99 $49.99 at Amazon

New Horizons is easily one of the most charming and relaxing games on the planet. Taking players to a lush desert island, they are then able to create their own community from nothing. Thanks to ongoing seasonal events and plenty of new characters to meet, there's always something new to do in Animal Crossing.



Mario Kart 8 Deluxe| $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

The latest Mario Kart is comfortably one of the best in years. An essential purchase for any Nintendo Switch owner to say the least.



Super Smash Bros. Ultimate | $ 60 $49.94 at Walmart

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate brings back the long-running Nintendo series with a massive roster of fighters to choose from. Packed full of levels that nod to all manner of games to fight on, moves to master, and new modes to try out, this is a must for Switch owners. Whether you're a longtime or a newcomer, this is a great action-packed game filled with the characters you love. This was sold out at Amazon, but Walmart had it in with a tidy saving too.



Last year's best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals in the UK

Nintendo Switch (grey) | £279.99 at Amazon UK

Amazon was being a bit naughty here, saying on the site that this was £20 off. £280 was the console's RRP in the UK, not £300. But hey, it was cheaper than the scalpers.

Nintendo Switch (Neon Red/Neon Blue) + Ring Fit Adventure | £369.98 £314.99 at Amazon

You could pick up the Nintendo Switch's answer to Wii Fit, Ring Fit Adventure, together with a Neon Red and Blue console in last year's Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals. Ring Fit hadn't seen too many price drops back then, so getting it in discounted form with the console was fantastic news.



Nintendo Switch Lite (Grey) | £199 £186 at Amazon UK

The Nintendo Switch Lite was £14 off last summer. There were no bundled games, but given the Switch Lite's starting price is so low and its evergreen popularity, this was actually a decent saving.



