Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022: all the discounts still live now

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals are now over and out, but we're still seeing plenty of discounts live today. This year's sales brought us discounts on everything from consoles to the latest games, and while many of the most popular discounts ended with the stroke of midnight, there's still some savings up for grabs. You'll find the odd Switch Lite bundle or game discount still alive and kicking.

We've spent the last two days scouring the web for the best Prime Day gaming deals , and come up with some corkers. Of course, we've also spent all that time bringing our favorite Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals right here, covering everything from rare savings on Switch Online memberships to the lowest prices on the latest OLED console.

If you missed out on this year's sale, there is still hope. We're seeing a strong selection of Nintendo Switch deals still live and on the shelves today, and the best part is you no longer need a Prime membership to take advantage of such discounts. You'll find all the offers left over from Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals just below.

Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals in the USA

Digital Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury + 12 months Nintendo Switch Online | $79.98 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Seeing as Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is normally around $59.99 anyway, you're essentially getting a year of Switch Online for free with this particular Prime Day Nintendo Switch deal.

Nintendo Switch Lite + 128GB microSD | $234.98 $219.49 at Amazon

Save 6% - If all you care about it gaming on the go, then it's time you took a look at this fantastic Nintendo Switch Lite bundle. For just $219, you can get a console and a 128GB microSD card to increase the storage (and the amount of games you can fit in your pocket). Nintendo Switch's are rarely in stock, let alone discounted – you know what to do! View Deal

PowerA GameCube style wired Controller for Nintendo Switch | $24.99 $19.88 at Amazon

Save $5 - If you're looking to recreate some of those GameCube memories on your Nintendo Switch, you'll want to check out this smaller saving on the PowerA wired controller. It's only $5 off ahead of official Prime Day Switch deals, but that brings it below $20.

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | $359.99 $348.94 at Amazon

Save $11 - You can save just over $10 on this Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch bundle at Amazon right now - a rarity considering we don't see offers like this all too often. The full price of both items would take you to $359.99, but you're getting track ready for just under $350 here.

Life is Strange: True Colors | $59.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Nintendo Switch) | $59.99 $43.50 at Amazon

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection | $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Kirby and the Forgotten Land | $59.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - This is a price worth taking note of right now: a second lowest ever for a really recent Nintendo game! This might just be worth jumping on now if you've been wanting to pick it up - these games are value holders so who knows if it'll drop again next week...

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond | $59.99 $46.64 at Amazon

Save $13.46 - This price is a very good one, and pretty close to the Pokemon remake's lowest ever price. This makes it worthy of your consideration right now, and maybe one just to keep an eye on if you're not in a rush to see if it comes down further next week. View Deal

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

Save $10 - Considering how eternally popular this game is, seeing it tumble by almost 20% is a great start to the pre-Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals. We've seen it for less in the past, but not for a long while. As such, this is an offer worth getting.

Mario Strikers: Battle League (Nintendo Switch) | $59.99 $52 at Amazon

Save $8 - Even though it's a modest discount, we won't turn our nose up at any money off a brand-new Switch game. Nintendo titles are notorious for holding their value, so getting even a few dollars off this new Mario soccer game is a standout in the pre-Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals.

Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing Double Pack | $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - A whole quarter off a Nintendo is no small potatoes when it comes to game deals, and this is one where your money goes even further: with two games included, there's value here as well as offerings that are both single and multiplayer.

PowerA Enhanced Wireless controller | $54.99 $36.99 at Amazon

Save $18 - We've only ever seen the PowerA Enhanced Wireless controller $2 cheaper in the past, which makes this $18 discount all the more impressive right now. Rather than splashing nearly $60 on an official Pro Controller, this PowerA model is an excellent budget option.

HyperX Cloud Alpha headset | $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - The HyperX brand is well known for offering incredible audio, and its Cloud Alpha headset for Switch is no different. You can currently get it a few cents off its lowest ever price as part of the Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals.

PowerA Protection Case for Nintendo Switch | $19.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - The PowerA Protection Case (compatible with both the original Nintendo Switch and the new OLED model) is $5 off at Amazon right now. It's a small saving, but if you've had your eye on any of these designs it's worth noting that this is the first time we've ever seen a price cut.

PowerA Joy Con and Pro Controller charging dock | $24.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - Not many Nintendo Switch charging docks provide support for both Joy Con and the Pro Controller, but you can keep all your gamepads juiced up with this PowerA model. We're only seeing $5 off at the moment, but considering we haven't seen any discounts all year that's still a win in our books.

Turtle Beach Recon 200 Gen 2 | $59.95 $39.95 at Amazon

Save $20 - You can currently pick up this headset at its lowest ever price point, thanks to this 33% saving this Prime Day. This is a relatively new headset and it has only gone on sale once before, where it sat at just below $45. You get some amazing features for just under $40 including a flip to mute mic, bass boost technology and amplified audio. View Deal

ASUS ROG Strix Go Gaming Headphones | $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - We've been using this headset for a long time on Switch so can attest to how good it is. We've never seen a discount this big on this headset and it is jampacked with features, plus is compatible with PC, Mac, and PS4 as well as Switch.

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset | $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $24.99 - This whopping 50% saving brings this reliable wired gaming headset down to below $25. This discount makes this an amazing option for those who are on the look out for a budget headset but want to buy from a familiar brand. This is the lowest price ever witnessed for this headset, making this a must-see deal. View Deal

Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals in the UK

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword | £49.99 £36.99 at Amazon

Save £13 - The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword has dropped down to £36.99 at Amazon ahead of official Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals. That's a £13 saving that leaves us just £6 above a record low price.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is under £50 at Amazon right now. That's just 4p away from a record low that we haven't seen since January. If you've been after a more traditional controller feel, now's the time to dive into this official gamepad. View Deal

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit | £84.94 £59.95 at Amazon

Save £24 - Mario Kart Live is down to just £59.95 right now - just a couple of pounds away from its lowest ever price. That's a solid offer considering that RRP was £99.99 at launch.

Nintendo Switch Lite | £199.99 £175 at Amazon

Save £24.99 - The Nintendo Switch Lite has been seeing some nice discounts in the last few weeks, but none of them have been able to top this £24.99 saving. We've only ever seen a lower price on the handheld only console once - and that was an extra £10 off back in June last year.

Ring Fit Adventure | £69.99 £54.99 at Amazon

Save £15 - You can save £15 on Ring Fit Adventure at Amazon right now, bringing that final price down to just £49.45. That's a brand new record low on the at-home workout phenomenon.

Nintendo Switch Joy Con (Neon Red / Blue) | £74.99 £52.16 at Amazon

Save £22.83 - You can already save nearly £20 on a set of new Joy-Con ahead of official Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals. That's a pretty solid sales price considering we don't often see these official gamepads dropping below £60.

Switch Sports | £39.99 £30.99 at Amazon

Save £9 - Wii Sports has finally arrived on the Nintendo Switch as the big follow-up to the colossus that was Wii Sports. The great news right now is that we've never seen it for less than this. If you want a multiplayer game that you can actually enjoy with loved ones, and that will help you burn some calories then this is it. View Deal

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | £49.99 £35.05 at Amazon

Save £15 - If you're yet to try Mario Kart on your Switch or you've just got the console for the first time, this is precisely the game you need. It's a modern classic for a reason. View Deal

Animal Crossing: New Horizons | £49.99 £35.05 at Amazon

Save £15 - This is one of the biggest games on Nintendo Switch for a reason, and is just filled with sheer happiness and joy. There's no cynicism or enemy-making here. It got lots of people through the pandemic lockdowns, and remains a favourite on Switch to this day that you can play every day. Literally.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land | £49.99 £35.94 at Amazon

Save £14 - The latest adventure with the adorable pink blob is a relative bargain at this price in the Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals. If you've been curious, this is a good price to give it a go - remember Nintendo games hold their value notoriously well.

Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals: FAQs

Do you need a Prime membership for Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals?

Amazon keeps its best deals back for its Prime members during its summer sales, so you will need a membership to shop the best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals this summer. However, there are a few ways to get around this.

First up, we see plenty of other retailers looking to steal Amazon's thunder during this period, offering their own sales and price matching the online giant at the same time. That means it's wise to keep an eye on Best Buy and Walmart in the US, and Currys, Very, and Argos in the UK - you could easily walk away with the same price as a Prime member.

For an easier life, though, we'd recommend looking into Amazon Prime free trials closer to the time. Amazon regularly offers free trials of its service around its annual sales to drum up interest.

What to expect from Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2022

Nintendo Switch OLED: $349 $335 / £309 £289

$349 £309 Nintendo Switch: $299 $259 / £259.99 £239.99

$299 £259.99 Nintendo Switch Lite: expect bundles in the US / £199.99 £179.99

There was a lot going on in the world of Nintendo last year, which bodes well for some particularly strong Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals in 2022. The new OLED model is firmly planted on the shelves now after months of supply issues, and the standard edition is poised for some excellent bundle offers (and potentially even straight discounts as well).

In fact, the only console we have some questions about is the Nintendo Switch Lite. With waning stock in the first months of the year, this cheaper handheld-only model is looking is a little thin on the ground already. That said, discounts are still popping up in both the US and UK so if supply does hold out, there will be plenty to choose from here as well.

Nintendo Switch

The standard edition Nintendo Switch console dropped down to just $259 for the first time in May. That fills us with far more confidence that we're going to see some more straight price drops on this device during Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals - and likely some better value bundle deals as well.

Not only that, but thanks to a permanent price drop at the end of last year, the Switch has a new RRP of £259.99 in the UK. We've already seen retailers kicking things even further down the price chain across the pond, but never at Amazon. That means we're expecting a conservative £239.99 sales price come the summer, but it's well worth checking in with smaller sites like The Game Collection and Base for more discounts.

We could also see the return of the Mario Kart 8 bundle that sits pride of place during Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals , and there's far more wiggle room for more games to get involved here as well. We don't see too many bundles day to day in the US, so Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals could be your first port of call.

Nintendo Switch OLED

If you're after the latest and greatest console, it's worth noting that we've already seen as much as $20 / £20 off the Nintendo Switch OLED in 2022 alone. Those offers came from Walmart in the US and a range of retailers in the UK (though AO held out the longest at this price). Amazon itself hasn't offered too much cash off the device (aside from a fairly permanent £5 discount in the UK), but if other retailers take the leap on the day itself, we could see some price match wars occurring here.

That still feels quite optimistic - the truth is we're just not used to seeing such early savings on a Nintendo console, or any price drops at all. We're tentatively hoping for a return to that $20 / £20 price cut, but if there's no discounts at all we'll still likely see bundle offers rolling in.

Those bundles could include latest releases - Nintendo Switch Sports, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Pokemon Legends: Arceus are all waiting in the wings for inclusion here. However, some of the best value options could be on old favorites - we've seen bundles including Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe most recently in the US.

Nintendo Switch Lite

At a very optimistic push, we could see the Nintendo Switch Lite shave $10 off its price tag in the US during Prime Day. It wouldn't be the first time the cheaper handheld-only console has taken a price cut at Amazon, and in fact we saw this $189.99 sales price hit the shelves earlier this month. While stock hasn't been too healthy in the first few months of 2022, we are starting to see these consoles back on the shelves now, so keep an eye out for further discounts.

Over in the UK, though, the cheaper model is often available at between £180 and £190, so if Amazon is to push the boat out with its Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, we could see a slightly lower price point of £179.99. Of course, you can always count on some bundle offers in the UK - though we would steer clear of cheaper games like Rayman Legends, Minecraft, and Spyro Reignited Trilogy in favor of first party titles for the best value.

Of course, if you already own a console we're expecting to see some solid discounts on the best Nintendo Switch accessories in line with last year's offers - though we may be restricted to third party alternatives again. However, considering some of the best Nintendo Switch controllers and Nintendo Switch cases come from a range of different brands there will still be some quality picks on the shelves.

Want more offers? Be sure to check out our Prime Day Xbox Series X deals and Prime Day laptop deals primers. We're also getting you prepped for this year's Prime Day board game deals and Prime Day PS5 deals as well.

