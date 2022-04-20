ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Liza Minnelli’s Friend Has Claimed Oscars Bosses “Forced” Her To Go Onstage In A Wheelchair At The Last Minute, Which Left Her “Shaken Up” And “Discombobulated”

By Stephanie Soteriou
buzzfeednews.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, Liza Minnelli delighted fans across the globe when she made a surprise public appearance at the Academy Awards alongside Lady Gaga. The 76-year-old Hollywood legend has retreated from the spotlight in recent years, with her last album, Confessions, released in 2010. But almost 50 years after she...

www.buzzfeednews.com

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Amy Schumer Says Death Threats Against Her Got ‘So Bad’ After the Oscars: ‘The Misogyny Is Unbelievable’

Click here to read the full article. Amy Schumer revealed on the April 13 episode of “The Howard Stern Show” that her seat filler joke at the 2022 Oscars with Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst resulted in death threats against her from people who thought she had “disrespected” Dunst (via Yahoo Entertainment). The bit found Schumer mistaking the Oscar-nominated Dunst for a seat filler and kicking her out of her seat, much to Plemons’ bafflement. Schumer explained to upset fans the day after the Oscars that the seat filler joke “was a choreographed bit” and that Dunst was in on the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Feinstein
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Liza Minnelli
Person
Chris Rock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Good Heart#Confession#The Academy Awards
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected And Defends Standing Ovation: “You’re Up Before You Even Know You’ve Done Something Stupid”

Click here to read the full article. After media reports came out today suggesting Oscar producers did not formally request that Will Smith leave the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock, or at the least gave Smith mixed messages about the request, Academy’s Board of Governors member Whoopi Goldberg insisted on today’s The View, “He actually was. He was asked to leave.” Goldberg, who was not present at the Oscar ceremony and cautioned that she was not speaking for the Board, said today “but there are things that I do know.” Watch the View segment below. When pressed by some of her View co-hosts...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Jim Carrey video showing actor forcibly kissing Alicia Silverstone resurfaces after Will Smith criticism

Jim Carrey is being called out for “hypocrisy” after saying that Will Smith “should have been” arrested for hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars.The actor, 60, criticised Smith in the wake of the ceremony, in which Smith walked on the stage and struck Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. It is unknown whether Rock knew about Pinkett Smith’s alopecia diagnosis.”I have nothing against Will Smith – he’s done great things, but that was not a good moment,” Carrey told CBS host Gayle King. “It cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's unrecognisable transformation in before-and-after beach photos

Kelly Ripa is renowned for her sense of fun and doesn't take herself too seriously - as a result, she has a legion of fans who adore following her on social media. One memorable post the TV favorite shared not too long ago involved a fun before-and-after photo during a beach stroll in The Hamptons, where she owns a holiday home.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy