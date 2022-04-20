ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Is Alexa turning into HAL? Amazon says its virtual assistant is becoming more 'proactive' and will soon take actions before it is even asked

By Sophie Curtis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Amazon is working to improve the sophistication of its Alexa virtual assistant so that it can make decisions for itself, the company has revealed.

The US tech giant claims the technology will learn about its owner's habits and perform tasks – such as switching off lights or turning on the TV – without even being asked.

Some of the company's new model Echo speaker devices, which have Alexa built into them, include an ultrasound motion detection function to automatically sense when a person enters the room.

The company also recently unveiled an Alexa-powered home robot called Astro, which has been designed to be a security device as well as help with caregiving.

The proposals evoke echoes of HAL 9000, the sentient artificial intelligence which featured in the sci-fi novel and film 2001: A Space Odyssey.

HAL was initially a benign source of information and a caretaker for the systems on the Discovery One spacecraft, but it eventually became autonomous, refusing commands and threatening the crew.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XlDS0_0fEb0qRq00
Mr Limp said that Alexa would become 'more conversational, less transactional' and expand to be useful in 'more places in your life' in years to come
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rpBWo_0fEb0qRq00
In the movie, HAL 9000 is the artificial intelligence controlling the nuclear-powered Discovery One spaceship

Alexa, tell me when my laundry is finished! Amazon's smart assistant can now listen out for running water or beeping appliances

Alexa, Amazon's digital assistant, can now listen out for running water and beeping home appliances in the US, the firm has revealed.

The tech giant has added both 'sound detectors' to Alexa Routines – sequences of tasks linked to Alexa that users can program as a shortcut.

It means Alexa can recognise the individual sounds and send a notification to the user via their device so they can attend to them.

If users want Alexa to detect the ping of a tumble dryer when it finishes a spin, for example, they can set up a routine for Alexa to send an alert.

First launched in the UK in 2016, Alexa has grown to become compatible with a wide range of connected devices around the home, including televisions, kitchen appliances, heating, lighting and home security systems, and a voice control tool for smartphones and in cars.

Dave Limp, the senior vice president of devices and services at Amazon – and therefore the man in charge of Alexa – said a key target for Amazon is to free up people's time by having the smart assistant take on more 'mundane tasks'.

Mr Limp told the PA news agency that Alexa had evolved over time from a basic assistant able to answer 'transactional' queries about the time or weather to a more substantial and now often proactive smart home helper.

He is keen to promote the idea of 'ambient intelligence', where the assistant is not just able to help out with a task, but also knows when to step in.

'Alexa has been – when it first came out and even up until a couple of years ago – pretty transactional,' he said.

'You would say: "Alexa, what time is it?" and you would get an answer. You would ask what the weather was like, and you would get an answer.'

But he said Alexa is already beginning to perform tasks without being asked, and there is much more to come in the future.

'You don't necessarily want to always do transactional, you'd like it to be working on your behalf, and to be intelligent in an ambient fashion,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eK8cg_0fEb0qRq00
Dave Limp, the senior vice president of devices and services at Amazon – and therefore the man in charge of Alexa

'It goes beyond that, because people are habitual in many ways and you can personalise the experience for them and do things on their behalf.

'The farthest we are along is with the smart home domain where now more than one in four – greater than 25 per cent – of the things that Alexa does for the smart home is done without the customer saying a single word, it's done in the background.

'So if you shut off your lights ten days in a row then you go on vacation and forget to shut off your lights then it will do it for you – it might ask you first: 'I have a hunch', but after a while it'll just do it.

'So it's these kinds of proactive things that make it more delightful over time and more intelligent and when that starts happening it starts feeling more magical too.

'And it has the side effect of picking your head up and noticing the world around you rather than having your head stuck in your tablet or your phone all the time.'

Mr Limp said Alexa will – like the HAL character – continue to become less transactional and more conversational over time.

'There are lots of other places where I think Alexa can be proactive on your behalf,' he said.

'And every time that Alexa can automate what might be a mundane task for you is just a better world that we're living in, as we have more time to pursue what that other thing is that could be more important on your list.'

Amazon's new $1,500 robot Astro is deemed a 'disaster that's not ready for release' by its designers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kteuq_0fEb0qRq00

Designers of Amazon's new household robot have called it a 'disaster that's not ready for release', with one even claiming that it will throw itself down stairs 'if presented the opportunity'.

The $1,450 (£1,115) Alexa-powered bot called Astro was unveiled by the company in September 2021 as an autonomous device that can monitor a person's home while they are not there.

It can be remote-controlled to check on pets, people and home security, and provide alerts about any disturbances.

But it appears some of its designers are far from convinced the bot will live up to Amazon's billing.

One person who worked on it called Astro 'terrible', while another dismissed Amazon's promotional pitch that it could help the elderly as 'absurdist nonsense', according to Motherboard.

Motherboard claimed to have seen leaked documents that suggest Astro's facial recognition system is 'heavily flawed', meaning it can struggle to identify whether a person is a stranger or not.

'The person detection is unreliable at best, making the in-home security proposition laughable,' a source who worked on the project said.

They also said the robot was fragile and that several devices had broken.

However, Amazon told MailOnline the claims were 'simply inaccurate' and that Astro has gone through 'rigorous testing on both quality and safety'.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Customers Rage as Smart Home Company Insteon Shuts Down Services Abruptly

Seems like smart-home technology company Insteon has become “Inste-off,” cutting off services on April 15 without notice. So, what caused to Insteon—a company whose most recent blog post is titled “We’re Keeping the Lights On”—to go dark so suddenly? Users reported on April 15, that the Insteon's services were down, despite its system status webpage still claiming on April 18 that all services were online. And many took their frustration to Twitter.
BUSINESS
LehighValleyLive.com

How to get an Amazon Echo Dot for 99 cents

A special deal for the Amazon Echo Dot is back — and it’s on sale for less than a dollar. The popular smart speaker with Alexa is just 99 cents for a limited time. However, this promotion comes with a slight catch. The price drops below a dollar...
RETAIL
Engadget

A bunch of Google Nest devices are on sale for as low as $80

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you're looking for new devices to add to your smart home...
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
Person
Astro
9to5Mac

HomeKit Weekly: Have an old iPad lying around? Add a $20 wall mount and turn it into a HomeKit controller

Making it easier to work to control my HomeKit accessories is something I am always thinking about. As easy as using the Home app on my iPhone is or turning items off and on with Siri, sometimes you want to make it even easier – especially for guests and non-smart home fans. You could certainly use the Brilliant panel, but what if you want something a bit easier to install? For example, have you considered an old iPad mounted on the wall? Read on to see how easier it is to configure so it can only work in the Home app.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Virtual Assistant
Daily Mail

Elon Musk blames Netflix's failing fortunes on 'the woke mind virus' that has made it 'unwatchable' after streaming giant lost over 200,000 subscribers and shares dipped 25%

Elon Musk has slammed 'unwatchable' Netflix for becoming infected by the 'woke mind virus' as the streaming giant hemorrhages subscribers. The US company lost 200,000 users between January and March this year, with shares crashing by 25 per cent, a quarterly report announced yesterday revealed. Netflix projected a loss of...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Woman leaves the internet in stitches after complaining that her boyfriend is 'spending all his free time' digging a TUNNEL on a property he inherited - revealing he's spent A YEAR on project with no end in sight

Social media users are abuzz over one woman's bizarre relationship problem: Her boyfriend spends nearly all of his free time digging a tunnel on his property. The 27-year-old woman posted anonymously on Reddit, writing that her 31-year-old boyfriend has spent about a year working on his 'remarkably deep' tunnel — and while he is always 'happy' when he comes home from hours of digging, she's worried about his physical safety and mental health.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Amazon
Benzinga

Elon Musk's SpaceX Fast Response To A Russian Attack Recognized As 'Eye-Watering' By US Military Official

SpaceX reacted to a Russian attack against its infrastructure with such speed and efficacy that a U.S military official described it as an "eye-watering" accomplishment. What Happened: As Benzinga reported in late March, SpaceX's Starlink communications drones are being leveraged by Ukraine's military to control drones and strike against Russian invaders from afar. When the Russians started jamming the signal of its satellite network, SpaceX adapted fast and came back online the next day, making the attack ineffective, military news outlet C4ISRNET reported on Wednesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

341K+
Followers
32K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy