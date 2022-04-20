ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 72, slashed repeatedly across face in unprovoked Brooklyn attack

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 21 hours ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A 72-year-old man was pushed and slashed repeatedly across the face in an apparently unprovoked attack Tuesday in Brooklyn.

Police released video Wednesday of the suspect they’re searching for in the 6 a.m. assault in Flatbush.

The victim was near Beverley Road and East 16th Street when a man came up and pushed him from behind, according to police.

Police released video of the suspect Wednesday. Photo credit NYPD

The assailant then whipped out a knife and slashed the victim across the face multiple times, police said.

The slasher was last seen headed southbound down Marlborough Road towards Cortelyou Road.

The victim suffered lacerations to his face and was transported to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

