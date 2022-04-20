ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Dating app Muzmatch may have to change name after trademark row

By David Batty
The Guardian
The Guardian
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VGSRN_0fEb0ovc00
Muzmatch poster Photograph: Muzmatch

The US dating giant behind Tinder and OkCupid has won a court battle with a British dating app for Muslims after accusing it of copying its product and services.

Muzmatch, the world’s largest Muslim dating and marriage app, could lose the right to use its name following the legal battle with Match Group, which also owns Hinge and Match.com.

The UK intellectual property and enterprise court ruled that Muzmatch had infringed the trademark of Match Group, which claims to have “pioneered the concept of online dating” more than 20 years ago.

In his judgment, the deputy high court judge Nicholas Caddick QC stated that this “would have led some consumers to assume that the goods and services offered by Muzmatch were somehow connected with or derived from Match”.

The US conglomerate, which has a market capitalisation of about $37bn, accused Muzmatch of “piggybacking on established dating brands” to improve its success.

It argued that Muzmatch, which has 6 million users worldwide, used “match” and “Tinder” in its website metadata to drive internet traffic to the platform.

According to the American company, the British firm also used keyword tags including “match-muslim” and “uk-muslim-match”, which it claimed were an attempt to “ride on the coattails” of Match’s registered trademarks.

A Match Group spokesperson said: “We are pleased that the court recognised what we have known to be true: that Muzmatch has unfairly benefited from Match Group’s reputation and investment in its brand and was riding Match Group’s coattails for undeserved gain in this highly competitive market. We have, and will always protect the work, creativity and innovations of our employees, and are grateful that the court recognised this and ruled accordingly.”

Muzmatch’s chief executive, Shahzad Younas, said he would appeal against the judgment but vowed to continue the platform, even if it meant rebranding.

Younas, 37, a former Morgan Stanley banker who launched Muzmatch in 2011 with the aim of providing a safe environment for single Muslims to meet online, added that he had spent $1m fighting Match Group in court in the UK and the US.

He added: “The number of Muslims in the community, Muslim organisations, and individuals, businesses, etc, who’ve said: ‘I’m so glad that you’re fighting this and you didn’t back down’ … For them, there was a principle at stake. In their eyes, and we’ve heard this from customers as well, it’s so important that a Muslim-led startup creates products for the community.”

In its defence, Muzmatch said it had chosen the Muzmatch mark as a play on “Muslim” and “match”. The company argued that its website and app clearly stated that it provided matchmaking and introduction services for Muslims who were looking for marriage, in accordance with Islamic values.

Match Group wrote to Muzmatch in 2016 alleging acts of trademark infringement and a year later it tried to acquire the company. In total, four offers to acquire the business were made, including one for $35m, according to Muzmatch, which rejected them. Match said it was approached by Younas for acquisition talks.

Match Group subsequently bought Harmonica, an Egyptian Muslim matchmaking app, which it renamed Hawaya.

Match has previously been involved in legal disputes with the founders of rival Bumble and Tinder.

Comments / 0

Related
The Next Web

Will Twitter’s ‘poison pill’ strategy stop Elon Musk’s hostile takeover?

Takeovers are usually friendly affairs. Corporate executives engage in top-secret talks, with one company or group of investors making a bid for another business. After some negotiating, the companies engaged in the merger or acquisition announce a deal has been struck. But other takeovers are more hostile in nature. Not...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Dating#Dating Services#Match Group#Trademark Infringement#Tinder And Okcupid#British#Muslims#Hinge#American
Mashed

TikTok Is Demanding Higher Fast-Food Wages After A Sonic Manager Went Viral

Fast food workers have to put up with a lot. According to Seventeen, employees of some of the biggest chains may have to deal with hostile customers, getting booked with near-overlapping shifts, and constantly ending the day covered in grease. This doesn't even account for some particular horror stories, like the ordeal one Sonic worker recently went through and documented on TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Trademarks
The Independent

Netflix users complain after screenshots are blocked on the streaming service

Netflix has attracted criticism for apparently blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.The streaming giant, however, does not block screenshots. Many web browsers have what is called Digital Rights Management (DRM), which protects and restricts screenshotting or any other capturing of movies or TV shows. It is unclear when exactly DRM was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. Netflix...
TV SHOWS
The Guardian

‘We need answers’: relatives seek Moskva warship’s missing crew

For days after the Moskva cruiser sank in the Black Sea, Yulia Tsyvova had been desperately searching for information about her son Andrei. Like hundreds of other Russian families of the crew members, she had not been told whether he had survived the reported Ukrainian missile attack that had sunk the Russian flagship of the Black Sea fleet.
MILITARY
Joel Eisenberg

Plans to Discontinue Uber Eats and Other Food Delivery Options in 2022

As day-to-day life slowly eases back to a sense of normality, some pandemic-era measures are pivoting. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:The New York Times, JD Power and Associates, TechCrunch.com, FoodDeliveryNews.com, Reuters.com, Michigan Live News, and Bloomberg Second Measure.
CinemaBlend

Netflix Has Plans To Add Commercials For Some Subscribers, And The CEO Explained The Change In Course

For as long as Netflix has been in the streaming game, there’s been one consistent aspect of all the platform’s plans: no commercials. No matter which Netflix subscription plans people choose, they’re all guaranteed not to have whatever movie or TV show they’re watching be interrupted by advertisements. Well, that era is coming to a close, as Netflix is putting together plans for some subscribers to be able to choose cheaper, ad-supported plans, and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings explained why this is happening.
TV & VIDEOS
Grazia

These Are The Best Dating Apps In London

Love, love, love, what is it good for? Date nights, spooning when you’re hungover, and someone to bring as a plus one to weddings. So, in case you’re in the market for a new life accomplice, these are the best dating apps in London — because the capital is notoriously ruthless with romantics’ hearts.
CELL PHONES
The Guardian

The Guardian

244K+
Followers
65K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy