Oxford, MS

In-State WR Scott Notes Energy, Time with Kiffin on Latest Ole Miss Visit

By The Grove Report Staff
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Kbvu_0fEb0hkX00

6'4" Callaway star returned to Ole Miss last weekend for his second visit of the year

One of the top rising-junior football recruits in the state of Mississippi is Jeremy Scott .

The 6'4", 185-pound Callaway (Miss.) High School wide receiver broke out in 2021, hauling in five scores while averaging a whopping 24 yards per reception for the Chargers in the process. Nearly every in-state program jumped in with a scholarship offer thereafter.

Last weekend, Scott was back in Oxford for a fresh look at the Rebel program amid spring practice. While in town he got to spent time with head coach Lane Kiffin as well as assistants Derrick Nix and Kelvin Bolden.

"Always good vibes when I’m up there, lots of energy," Scott said. "Coach Lane and coach Nix feel I can do big things in their offense.

"Coming from them, especially coach Lane, it means a lot that he see something in my game he likes."

The young wide receiver, who also plays varsity baseball, is well aware of Kiffin's exploits as a head coach and specifically on offense with prowess in the passing game. That time stood out to Scott while on campus again.

"Coach Lane is a big time coach," he said. "Him personally knowing me and feeling like I can do big things on the next level means a lot."

The class of 2024 standout also saw Mississippi State and Southern Miss of late, admitting there is love everywhere in the state for the future of his game. It's programs beyond state lines still slow in courting Scott, however.

"Visits went well," he said. "Getting recruited out of state has been hard.

"Since I am a top player in Mississippi no one thinks I would leave!"

Scott says he would consider additional options and hopes to build onto his scholarship offer list this spring when coaches from all over the country hit the road.

Initially targeted by Kiffin's coaching staff with an offer in November, the two-sport star will visit Jackson State on Sunday before focusing on spring football at Callaway.

This summer, Scott expects to travel outside of state lines to participate in college prospect camps at programs like Alabama, LSU, South Carolina and Florida State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45NtWT_0fEb0hkX00

Scott (6) while on campus in Oxford

Courtesy of Jeremy Scott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ja8Hs_0fEb0hkX00

The in-state star has frequented Ole Miss

Courtesy of Jeremy Scott

Scott is listed at 6'4"

Courtesy of Jeremy Scott

NBA
