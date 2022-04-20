ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unity, IL

Late Unity rally sinks Suns

By Rudy Kemppainen
McDonough County Voice
McDonough County Voice
 21 hours ago
For much of the game at Unity on Friday night, April 15th, the Southeastern Suns were in command. Although Unity took a short lived lead at 1-0 at the end of one inning, the Suns evened it all up on a Mason Fry RBI hit in the top of the second.

Into the top of the fourth inning, the Suns came up big. A Kyle O’Neal two RBI single gave them the lead. Jesse VanBeck added an RBI single to make it 4-1, with a costly Unity error adding to their woes and a 5-1 Southeastern lead.

Unity began its comeback with three big runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Although the Suns added what seemed to be an insurance run in the top of the seventh, the Mustangs had other thoughts on the matter.

Up by a 6-4 margin, Southeastern brought in Danny Stephens as a closer. But he didn’t close it. It came down to the final play of the game. Unity surged ahead to claim the victory with a 7-6 final score.

WJTV 12

M-Braves comeback falls short in 4-3 loss to Lookouts

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, April 20, Jesse Franklin V went opposite field for his first Double-A home run, and the M-Braves scored the final three runs of the game. The comeback fell short as the Mississippi Braves lost 4-3 to the Chattanooga Lookouts on Wednesday afternoon. RHP AJ Puckett cruised through the first three innings before […]
CHATTANOOGA, TN
