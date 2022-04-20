ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Thrice for Thor

By K. Joudry
purplePTSD.com
purplePTSD.com
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Thor Nystrom has been putting out draft content fast and furious for Rotoworld. Previously, I discussed a couple of his mocks. He has released another, and this time he has the Vikings getting some major value at 12th overall. Kyle Hamilton is regarded by many as the best player...

purpleptsd.com

Comments / 0

Related
purplePTSD.com

Mike Zimmer is Still a Free Agent

Coming into Minnesota, Mike Zimmer was known as one of the foremost defensive minds in the NFL. Since being fired, though, no one has hired him. It’s easy to forget that many believed Zim was precisely what the Vikings franchise needed in the early days. His Bengals had just allowed an average of 19.1 points per game, 5th-best in the NFL. Cincinnati also finished 5th in yards allowed on the ground, holding opponents to an average of 96.5 yards per game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

How Much Would it Cost to Pry Away #32 From The Lions?

Quite often, there’s a lot of interest in the #32 spot. Why? Because it’s the final one of the first round. First-round selections give teams 5 years of contract control. Plus, teams often see someone sliding down the board who they aren’t sure will last well into the second round, prompting some to feel like they need to move up to get their man. Generally speaking, it can be tough to do business with a division rival. Might there be a deal that works for both the Lions and Vikings?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
purplePTSD.com

Questions Answered: Final Anthony Barr Clue, McDuffie Gaining Momentum, Weatherly’s New Home

The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the April 19th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to D.Baker@vikingsterritory.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Analyst has Packers trading up in first round while staying put at pick #22

Brian Gutekunst has traded up in the first round in three of his four NFL drafts as the Packers GM. In the 2018 Draft Gutekunst initially traded back in the first round, only to trade up to take Jaire Alexander. In 2019 he traded up to take Darnell Savage with the 21st pick. As we all remember in 2020, Gutekunst traded up in the first round to take Joran Love with the 26th pick. History could repeat itself in 2022:
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Houston Texans Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster WR Trade

The Houston Texans could potentially make a huge splash in the coming weeks at the wide receiver position. According to Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, there’s chatter around the league that Houston is interested in San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. “I don’t know if 49ers and HOU...
HOUSTON, TX
purplePTSD.com

All the Vikings Offseason Departures

This is Episode 28 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the team’s departures in the 2022 offseason. Particularly, the men who have already left, plus those in limbo are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to d.baker@vikingsterritory.com....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hamilton
The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
Yardbarker

Packers: ESPN Analyst Projects Massive Three-Team Draft Day Trade

While mock drafts have been plentiful around the league, very few have included a three team trade. This one however, would be a blockbuster trade between the Packers, Steelers, and Falcons. It would get a number one wide receiver in Green Bay while still keeping their 28th overall pick and both second round picks.
GREEN BAY, WI
purplePTSD.com

‘VikingsTerritory’ Draft Expert Drops Predictions for MIN

This is Episode 29 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode features Josh Frey, VikingsTerritory.com’s draft expert. Particularly, Frey offers NFL draft predictions and recommendations for the Vikings. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to d.baker@vikingsterritory.com. Dustin Baker is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrice#Mock Draft#American Football#Rotoworld#The Draft Network
purplePTSD.com

Questions Answered: Eden Prairie Alumnus a Real Possibility, the Deebo Lesson, Bynum the Best Ever

The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the April 21st edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to D.Baker@vikingsterritory.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Bengals Holding Pre-Draft Visit With Former Wisconsin Defensive End

The Bengals are hosting Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen for a pre-draft visit on Wednesday according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The 22-year-old is expected to be a late round draft pick or priority free agent. Henningsen had 34 tackles (six for loss) and 3.5 sacks for the Badgers...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

How the 49ers Will Replace Alex Mack if He Retires

Add another position to the 49ers' list of needs. Pro Bowl center Alex Mack still hasn't decided if he will play this year or retire, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, which is troubling news for the 49ers, because the offseason training program started Tuesday and the draft is merely eight days away. So if Mack wants to retire, the 49ers need to know now so they can replace him.
SANTA CLARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

NFL Draft: Five second-round targets for the Philadelphia Eagles

The NFL Draft is getting closer and closer as the days go by which means it’s time for us to cover five players that the Eagles should target in the second round. While it will all depend on what’s done with their two first-round picks, it seems like whatever the Eagles have planned for the first round could be complemented in the second without fault. Here are five prospects to keep your eye on for the second round:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Should Not Draft Edge on Days 2 and 3

It was a scary sight for NFL quarterbacks when the Vikings brought in Za´Darius Smith for a visit after he was cut by the Packers. Shortly after the visit, word came out that the Vikings would actually sign the former Packer. He was only half of the reason why opponents were scared. The other half was Danielle Hunter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

All Lions: Ex-GM Shares Surprising Opinion Regarding Lions Pick at No. 2

By the time the 2022 NFL Draft takes place next week, the exhaustive list of candidates the Detroit Lions could select will have been examined thoroughly. While many believe general manager Brad Holmes should select a talented defensive linemen, one former league general manager suggested Detroit should consider drafting a cornerback or offensive lineman with the No. 2 pick.
DETROIT, MI
Chicago Sports Nation

Mid Round Receivers Bears Could Target

It’s no secret that the Chicago Bears don’t have a ton of draft capital this year, yet they have a lot of fixing to do with this roster. If Poles decides to focus primarily on o-line early in the draft, which could be possible given his background, the Bears are still left with some solid options at wide receiver in rounds 3 and on. One receiver that fits the Bears, and has already visited the team, is Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton. Thornton brings good size and great speed coming in at 6’3” 180lbs. and running a 4.28. His deep threat ability is huge and he’s good at creating separation on his routes. Not to mention he’s got an average projection of going in the 4th round so he’s a realistic option for the Bears. Another option I like for Chicago is Rutgers WR Bo Melton. Melton also has good speed with his 4.34 40 yard dash and is a solid route runner. Melton doesn’t quite bring the size Thornton does at 5’11” 190lbs. but he has strong football intelligence. Melton, like Thornton, is also mostly projected as a 4th round pick. Now another name that’s been connected to the Bears scouting is Jalen Nailor of Michigan State. Nailor falls in between the last two prospects in size standing at 6’0” 190lbs.. while his 40 time doesn’t jump off the page as much as other prospects (4.5), he has great acceleration and down field speed. Unfortunately Nailor has had his share of injury concerns, but he’s not projected until the 5th round where he could still be a solid value. The last receiver I’m mentioning here is also my favorite of these mid round guys. If the picture didn’t already give it away I’m talking about Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce. Pierce brings about a different skill set than those others guys. This guy is a strong possession receiver who I think could grow to fill Allen Robinson’s role very quickly. Pierce is the biggest of the prospects on this short list at 6’3” 210lbs. and it shows in his game with his strength and toughness. Pierce also brings solid speed with his 4.41 40 time, but where he shines is definitely in his aggressive play. Being the most rounded guy on this list does mean he comes at a higher cost though. Most mocks have Alec Pierce going in round 3 with some as early as late round 2. I think either way it falls Pierce is worth it and should definitely be on the Bears board along with all of these WR prospects.
CHICAGO, IL
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy