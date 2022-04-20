Thrice for Thor

It’s no secret that the Chicago Bears don’t have a ton of draft capital this year, yet they have a lot of fixing to do with this roster. If Poles decides to focus primarily on o-line early in the draft, which could be possible given his background, the Bears are still left with some solid options at wide receiver in rounds 3 and on. One receiver that fits the Bears, and has already visited the team, is Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton. Thornton brings good size and great speed coming in at 6’3” 180lbs. and running a 4.28. His deep threat ability is huge and he’s good at creating separation on his routes. Not to mention he’s got an average projection of going in the 4th round so he’s a realistic option for the Bears. Another option I like for Chicago is Rutgers WR Bo Melton. Melton also has good speed with his 4.34 40 yard dash and is a solid route runner. Melton doesn’t quite bring the size Thornton does at 5’11” 190lbs. but he has strong football intelligence. Melton, like Thornton, is also mostly projected as a 4th round pick. Now another name that’s been connected to the Bears scouting is Jalen Nailor of Michigan State. Nailor falls in between the last two prospects in size standing at 6’0” 190lbs.. while his 40 time doesn’t jump off the page as much as other prospects (4.5), he has great acceleration and down field speed. Unfortunately Nailor has had his share of injury concerns, but he’s not projected until the 5th round where he could still be a solid value. The last receiver I’m mentioning here is also my favorite of these mid round guys. If the picture didn’t already give it away I’m talking about Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce. Pierce brings about a different skill set than those others guys. This guy is a strong possession receiver who I think could grow to fill Allen Robinson’s role very quickly. Pierce is the biggest of the prospects on this short list at 6’3” 210lbs. and it shows in his game with his strength and toughness. Pierce also brings solid speed with his 4.41 40 time, but where he shines is definitely in his aggressive play. Being the most rounded guy on this list does mean he comes at a higher cost though. Most mocks have Alec Pierce going in round 3 with some as early as late round 2. I think either way it falls Pierce is worth it and should definitely be on the Bears board along with all of these WR prospects.

