On April 3, 2022, 19-year-old Aisha Bethune left her job at Whataburger at 3:00 am. "She had just got off a work at three o'clock in the morning," said her father, Derrick Bethune, reports FOX 26 "She woke up about 11:30, and I say, ‘babe I’m going to go wash clothes,' and she asked me if I had her work pants and stuff like that. I know she told me she had an appointment at 4:30 in the evening to go to a shop, which is off North Sam Houston Parkway."

