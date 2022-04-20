ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Civil rights activists demanding answers after Las Cruces police shooting

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 20 hours ago

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) –  Civil rights activists are demanding answers after Las Cruces Police officers shot and killed a 75-year-old woman with dementia in her own home.

Police say they responded to a call on Saturday night about a female armed with a knife who was making death threats to another person in the home. According to police, the incident resulted in an officer firing at least one round at the female, she died at the scene. The Dona Ana County Officer-Involved Incident Task Force is investigating.

