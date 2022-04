AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The commissioners have determined that summer weekly rentals in the borough must be for a minimum of seven days. Ordinance 07-2022 was unanimously adopted by the commissioners during their meeting on March 14. “We don’t want it to be just weekend rentals, we want to encourage families to rent,” said Mayor Ed Bonnano.

AVON-BY-THE-SEA, NJ ・ 29 DAYS AGO