Eddie Nketiah insists it has 'always been his goal be Arsenal's No 9' amid his current contract standoff... as the forward refuses to 'close the door' to playing for Ghana ahead of the World Cup

By Isabel Baldwin For Mailonline
 21 hours ago

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has revealed his goal has always been to be the Gunners No 9 despite his contract standoff.

The 22-year-old's current deal at the Emirates expires in June and has yet to agree new terms after making just one league start this season.

Since signing a five-year contract with Arsenal at 18 years old, Nketiah has made just 85 appearances across all competitions.

But he is said to be particularly disappointed with his lack of game time this term, making just 14 Premier League appearances in Mikel Arteta's side.

Nketiah has revealed he has received an offer of a new contract but has his heart set on extra minutes.

Speaking on The Beautiful Game Podcast, he said: 'There have been offers of a new contract but at the moment my aim is to play football and play regularly.

'That's my ambition and that's what I hope to do but at the same time I'm at Arsenal, I love Arsenal.'

Nketiah has made just 14 Premier League appearances under Mikel Arteta (above) this term

The Gunners are currently chasing top four as they sit fifth three points adrift of Tottenham in the coveted final Champions League spot.

Arteta's side head to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday looking for a crucial three points against London rivals Chelsea off the back of three consecutive defeats.

Despite his contract turmoil, Nketiah insisted he is committed to the club and has its best interests at heart.

'What I can say is just that I love the club,' he said. 'I'm a childhood supporter as well, people need to remember this.

Despite his contract turmoil, the 22-year-old insisted he is committed to the Gunners

'It has always been my goal to be the number nine for Arsenal and that only. I think I'm good enough to do that and I've always been driven towards that.

'What I will say is that I'm 100 per cent totally committed to the club and achieving their goals this season.

'Whether I get five, 10, 15 starts I going to try and do as much as I can for the team and do well. I want to do well as much as they want to do well.

'That's my aim just do as well as I can until the end of the season and then see what the future holds after that.'

According to recent reports, the wantaway Arsenal man is considering switching international allegiance to Ghana.

The wantaway Arsenal man is reportedly considering switch international allegiance to Ghana

The Ghana Football Association have reportedly contacted his family in recent weeks over a possibility to switch allegiance, as they look to have him on board for the World Cup.

Nketiah was born to Ghanaian parents in the United Kingdom, but he has represented England at all youth levels. He has made 17 appearances for England's Under Under-21 side, and netted 16 goals in the process.

And the Gunners forward refused to rule out either possibility of playing for Ghana or England in Qatar later this year.

'My parents are both Ghanaian, so of course, it's a possibility. I am open to both – playing for Ghana or England,' Nketiah said.

'Like you said, I've played for the youth teams so naturally when I was obviously younger, they called me up to go play for them.

Nketiah has made 17 appearances for England's Under Under-21 side, and netted 16 goals 

'Being from Ghana, you are obviously happy they have qualified for the World Cup. I know players like [Thomas] Partey [and] I am happy for them as well.

'It's always good to have that opportunity to potentially do that.'

However, he stressed his situation at Arsenal remains his priority and will only consider his international career once his domestic one is in order.

'My club situation [out of contract at the end of the season] is the priority,' said the forward.

'At the moment, my full focus is on my club [Arsenal] and making sure I sort out things for next season.

'Once that's finished, then I can really sit down with my family and have that discussion. So it's open to both [countries] and I am not closing the door to anything.

'It's great to have the opportunity to do so.'

