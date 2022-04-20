ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increases In Cases, Infection Rate; Breakdown By County

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hzHzQ_0fEaxhkk00
Here's the latest COVID-19 breakdown in the Hudson Valley Photo Credit: Pixabay/RichardScott3D

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley spiked dramatically as the region and state contend with new cases of the virus rapidly spreading across the state.

In the Hudson Valley, the average seven-day average positive percentage of those tested in the region has risen more than a full percentage point in three days, up from 4.32 percent on Saturday, April 16 up to 5.34 on Monday, April 18, according to the state Department of Health.

Statewide, during that same span, the average positivity rate rose from 4.78 percent to 5.33 percent as the new sub-variants threaten to spread to other parts of New York.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health on Tuesday, April 19:

  • Central New York: 14.33 percent;
  • Western New York: 13.25 percent;
  • Finger Lakes: 11.39 percent;
  • Southern Tier: 9.20 percent;
  • Mohawk Valley: 9.08 percent;
  • Capital Region: 8.59 percent;
  • North Country: 7.58 percent;
  • Long Island: 5.55 percent;
  • Hudson Valley: 5.34 percent;
  • New York City: 3.38 percent.

Each region's seven-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Capital Region

  • April 15: 27.12 new cases;
  • April 16: 29.11 new cases;
  • April 17: 29.49 new cases;
  • April 18: 30.13 new cases.

Central New York

  • April 15: 54.29 new cases;
  • April 16: 54.07 new cases;
  • April 17: 53.50 new cases;
  • April 18: 52.91 new cases.

Finger Lakes

  • April 15: 32.41 new cases;
  • April 16: 34.12 new cases;
  • April 17: 35.12 new cases;
  • April 18: 35.95 new cases.

Long Island

  • April 15: 31.97 new cases;
  • April 16: 29.66 new cases;
  • April 17: 29.60 new cases;
  • April 18: 30.93 new cases.

Hudson Valley

  • April 15: 25.78 new cases;
  • April 16: 25.56 new cases;
  • April 17: 25.98 new cases;
  • April 18: 26.48 new cases.

Mohawk Valley

  • April 15: 43.68 new cases;
  • April 16: 44.33 new cases;
  • April 17: 45.30 new cases;
  • April 18: 45.63 new cases.

New York City

  • April 15: 26.80 new cases;
  • April 16: 26.71 new cases;
  • April 17: 26.54 new cases;
  • April 18: 27.32 new cases.

North Country

  • April 15: 26.80 new cases;
  • April 16: 26.90 new cases;
  • April 17: 27.69 new cases;
  • April 18: 28.20 new cases.

Southern Tier

  • April 15: 39.29 new cases;
  • April 16: 40.26 new cases;
  • April 17: 40.26 new cases;
  • April 18: 40.15 new cases.

Western New York

  • April 15: 29.31 new cases;
  • April 16: 30.38 new cases;
  • April 17: 31.85 new cases;
  • April 18: 32.62 new cases.

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley since the pandemic began:

  • Westchester: 273 new (255,290 since March 2020);
  • Orange County: 74 (107,858);
  • Rockland: 70 (93,483);
  • Dutchess: 37 (64,709);
  • Ulster: 34 (32,325);
  • Putnam: 22 (24,003);
  • Sullivan: 7 (18,619).

Forty-eight new deaths were reported in New York between April 15 and April 18, including two in Orange County, and one each in Dutchess, Putnam, Ulster, and Westchester counties.

The latest breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of April 19:

  • Westchester: 2,708;
  • Orange County: 948;
  • Rockland: 891;
  • Dutchess: 655;
  • Ulster: 361;
  • Sullivan: 129;
  • Putnam: 121.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 95 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 86.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 89.8 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 76.4 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of April 19, 1,720,991 (347 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,511,892 (459 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

In the region, there have also been a total of 930,816 booster shots administered, including 2,438 in the past 24 hours and 19,740 in the previous seven days, according to the Department of Health.

"As we continue to monitor two new and highly contagious variants, the vaccine and the booster remain our best tools to move forward safely through this pandemic," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "If you haven't gotten vaccinated or boosted, make an appointment for your shot today.

"If you feel sick, get tested and limit your exposure to others. If you test positive, talk to a doctor right away about treatments."

Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
Community Policy