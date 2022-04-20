Update: Man who shot officer arrested

Update: (4:30 p.m.) — Christopher Grayson Simms, 23-years-old of Laurel, Md. has been arrested for shooting an officer who was serving an arrest warrant.

Christopher Grayson Simms, 23-years-old of Laurel, Md.

At around 6 a.m. on April 20, the Emergency Response Team of the Laurel Police Department went to serve an arrest and search warrant. When officers entered the home they announced their presence as police and walked into gunfire from a single shooter.

A team member was hit in the arm and taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries. The officer was released the same day.

Simms has been charged with:

Attempted 1st Degree Murder

Attempted 2nd Degree Murder

Use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence

1st Degree Assault

2nd Degree Assault

Intentionally causing physical injury to a law enforcement officer

Reckless endangerment

LAUREL, Md. (WDVM) — An officer was shot while trying to serve an arrest warrant to a suspect at an apartment complex at the 100 block of Bryan Ct. Wednesday morning.

The suspect opened fire when the Laurel PD’s Emergency Response Team announced their presence at 6 a.m. Wednesday. The warrant was in reference to an attempted murder case, according to Laurel Police.

An officer was struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital for treatment with conditions not known at this time.

The suspect involved in the shooting is in custody. There is no danger to the public at this time.

There was a strong police presence on the scene of the apartment complex around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

Stick with WDVM 25 for the latest details on this developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.