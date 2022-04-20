ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MD

Update: Man who shot officer arrested

By Jonathan Rizk, Elise Kim
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ejuHx_0fEaxgs100

Update: (4:30 p.m.) — Christopher Grayson Simms, 23-years-old of Laurel, Md. has been arrested for shooting an officer who was serving an arrest warrant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MXdYg_0fEaxgs100
Christopher Grayson Simms, 23-years-old of Laurel, Md.

At around 6 a.m. on April 20, the Emergency Response Team of the Laurel Police Department went to serve an arrest and search warrant. When officers entered the home they announced their presence as police and walked into gunfire from a single shooter.

A team member was hit in the arm and taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries. The officer was released the same day.

Simms has been charged with:

  • Attempted 1st Degree Murder
  • Attempted 2nd Degree Murder
  • Use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence
  • 1st Degree Assault
  • 2nd Degree Assault
  • Intentionally causing physical injury to a law enforcement officer
  • Reckless endangerment

LAUREL, Md. (WDVM) — An officer was shot while trying to serve an arrest warrant to a suspect at an apartment complex at the 100 block of Bryan Ct. Wednesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20toZb_0fEaxgs100
Police search for shooting suspect

The suspect opened fire when the Laurel PD’s Emergency Response Team announced their presence at 6 a.m. Wednesday. The warrant was in reference to an attempted murder case, according to Laurel Police.

An officer was struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital for treatment with conditions not known at this time.

The suspect involved in the shooting is in custody. There is no danger to the public at this time.

There was a strong police presence on the scene of the apartment complex around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

Stick with WDVM 25 for the latest details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 3

Mark Chase
3d ago

The suspect is fortunate to be in custody and not on the the medical examiner's table after shooting at police. However, depending on where they are being detained, "fortunate" possibly may not be the operative word.

Reply(1)
3
Related
WDVM 25

Police: Van Ness suspect took his own life, one victim former MPD officer

UPDATE 10:17 p.m. — Police said that they have recovered “multiple firearms and a large quantity of ammo” from the suspect’s fifth-floor apartment where he was found dead. Police found the sniper-type setup in this apartment, where Chief Robert Contee said that the shooter was firing at random. “His intent was to kill,” Contee said. […]
FAIRFAX, VA
People

Pregnant Pennsylvania Woman Is Fatally Shot as She Pumped Gas, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect

Authorities in Philadelphia continue to search for a man they believe fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson in the Friday killing of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius and her unborn baby at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laurel, MD
Laurel, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
PennLive.com

Deputy gets shot 5 times by his father during family dispute, kills him with return fire

An Alabama deputy sheriff is recovering after he was shot five times by his father following a domestic dispute involving the deputy’s parents, authorities said Monday. Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham held a press conference to chronicle the events of the Friday afternoon incident that left the deputy’s father dead. The slain man’s name has not been released but authorities identified the wounded off-duty deputy as Cedric Law, a 26-year-old who has been on the force about two years.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Shooting#Arrest Warrant#The Laurel Pd#Laurel Police
The Independent

South Carolina man sentenced to execution by electric chair or firing squad for 2001 murder

A South Carolina man has been scheduled to die by electric chair or firing squad almost 23 years after he was convicted of murdering a convenience store clerk during a robbery. Richard Bernard Moore, 57, received notice from the state Supreme Court that his execution will occur on Friday, 29 April. Further appeals could delay that date. South Carolina state law requires Moore to decide between the electric chair or firing squad two weeks before he is scheduled to die. The Post and Courier reports that the notice came a day after a filing by Moore’s attorney to overturn...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Six Suspects Arrested In Connection With The Murder Of Tony Valenti: Police

Baltimore County Police have arrested six suspects in connection to the 2021 homicide of Rosario "Tony" Valenti, the department said on Monday, April 18. The suspects are being held without bail after being charged with first-degree murder, the department said. The suspects include Edward Glaze, Brandon Vogelsang, Brian Rodriguez, Jeffrey Hamrick, Eugene Epkins and Jessica Cruz.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Driver Runs Over Road Rage Victim Repeatedly In Horrifying Footage Of Elizabeth Attack

Horrifying footage of a 56-year-old driver repeatedly running over following a minor crash in Elizabeth is circulating on social media. The footage shows Vincent Jean charging at the victim in his silver Mitsubishi SUV, as she tries to run away, plowing her from the sidewalk onto the lawn of a home near Salem Avenue and Aberdeen Road the morning of Wednesday, April 13, the Union County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy