40% of AAPI LGBTQ youths have considered suicide in last year, report says

By Tat Bellamy-Walker
NBC News
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAsian American and Pacific Islander LGBTQ youths face an outsize risk of suicide, aggravated by high levels of race-based discrimination, an LGBTQ advocacy group said in a report released Tuesday. The survey from the Trevor Project found that 40 percent of LGBTQ youths who are Asian American or Pacific...

James Amador
19h ago

Maybe if boys are left alone to be boys and girls are left alone to be girls without all of the gender confusion being pushed on them things would be different?

Jeri Balch-Jackson
19h ago

That’s because they have a serious emotional problem to begin with, thinking that becoming a trans or a homosexual will make them feel better. They need mental health intervention.

save our country from liberal loons
20h ago

Because they are not really gay or otherwise, but are being taught that they are. Stop projecting the insanity of some on everyone and the numbers will decrease.

NBC News

