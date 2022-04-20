ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic County, NJ

Passaic Sheriff: Detectives Seize 11,450 Heroin Folds, Gun, More From Ex-Con In Street Bust

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 21 hours ago
Jemell Carter Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY SHERIFF

Passaic County sheriff's detectives seized 11,450 heroin folds, more than five ounces combined of unpackaged heroin and cocaine and a loaded gun from a convicted felon from Woodland Park, authorities said.

Jemell Carter, 39, was stopped by the investigators on Summer and Fulton streets in Paterson following a drug deal on Jackson Avenue in Woodland Park on Tuesday, April 19, Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik said.

In his car, Berdnik said, they found:

  • the 9mm Hi-Point handgun;
  • 700 heroin folds;
  • the unpackaged drugs;
  • illegally obtained pot;
  • $2,522 in drug cash.

With Carter's consent, they searched his Taft Avenue home and found 10,750 heroin folds, more illegally obtained marijuana and $500, all of which were also seized, the sheriff said.

Altogether, the drugs were worth about $50,000 on the street, Berdnik said.

Carter -- who has a violent history involving guns -- was charged with various drug and weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He remained in the Passaic County Jail awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

A 54-year-old Clifton man who Berdnik said was the buyer in the sale witnessed by detectives was stopped and arrested at the Clifton Stop and Shop. Detectives charged him with possessing 150 heroin folds and released him pending a hearing under New Jersey's bail reform law.

Comments / 19

Shlak4Prez
20h ago

catch and release... its ridiculous the career criminals have free reign to continue ruining our communities. next time make him eat all the drugs solves 2 problems less product the street and one less dealer to push it

Reply(5)
9
Lisa Zapotocky-Velez
13h ago

We need to turn back to Jesus, our Saviour. This nation has pushed Him away enough. He is coming back soon. Soon. See what happens to a nation who pushes God away?

Reply
2
Guest
14h ago

Hmmmmmm , felons are not supposed to have a firearm, enforce existing laws before making more!

Reply
4
