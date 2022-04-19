New mHealth tympanometer developed by Duke researchers could address preventable hearing loss in children

A new type of ultraviolet light kills almost all microbes and could help avoid the next pandemic, researchers say.The lights are safe for people and took less than five minutes to drop the number of indoor airborne microbes by over 98 per cent, according to the researchers who create it.As such, the lights could be installed in the ceiling and help clean the air and stop transmission of diseases such as covid or the flu – and help avoid similar pandemics in the future.“Far-UVC rapidly reduces the amount of active microbes in the indoor air to almost zero, making indoor...

