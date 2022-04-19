ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

New mHealth tympanometer developed by Duke researchers could address preventable hearing loss in children

duke.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that around 60% of childhood hearing loss could be avoided through prevention measures. Preventable childhood hearing loss also disproportionately affects underserved populations and has lifelong consequences for language development, school achievement, and future employment opportunities. Samantha Robler, AuD, PhD, from Norton Sound Health...

medx.duke.edu

MedicalXpress

Researchers develop new antibody test to diagnose MS

Mayo Clinic researchers have validated a new antibody test to diagnose multiple sclerosis (MS), a potentially disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord. Nearly 1 million people in the U.S. are affected by MS, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. An antibody typically consists of two immunoglobulin heavy...
SCIENCE
CBS 58

Doctor shares new trial that could help people with hearing loss

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many people assume that hearing loss is just a natural part of aging. But it's actually a public health problem that impacts people of all ages. There are clinical trials underway to reverse hearing loss after it happens. Dr. Susan King is the co-founder of Ear...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IFLScience

We Could Prevent Future Pandemics By Switching On A New Type Of Light

A couple of years ago, close to the beginning of the pandemic, a certain President of a certain country announced something that left the world baffled. “Supposing we hit the body with a tremendous – whether it's ultraviolet or just very powerful light,” he suggested to the team of physicians tasked with combatting the spread of COVID-19. “I think you said that hasn't been checked but you're going to test it.”
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Fully Vaccinated and Boosted Woman Catches COVID Omicron Infection Just 20 Days After Delta

A fully vaccinated and boosted 31-year-old woman tested positive for Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 just 20 days after having Delta infection. Researchers in Spain provide details of a 31-year-old woman who contracted COVID-19 twice within three weeks, in a case report that will be presented at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID) in Lisbon, Portugal on April 23-26.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘New kind of light’ kills almost all microbes in a room and could prevent next pandemic, scientists say

A new type of ultraviolet light kills almost all microbes and could help avoid the next pandemic, researchers say.The lights are safe for people and took less than five minutes to drop the number of indoor airborne microbes by over 98 per cent, according to the researchers who create it.As such, the lights could be installed in the ceiling and help clean the air and stop transmission of diseases such as covid or the flu – and help avoid similar pandemics in the future.“Far-UVC rapidly reduces the amount of active microbes in the indoor air to almost zero, making indoor...
ELECTRONICS
MedicalXpress

New research shows that surgical training tool significantly improves residents' ability to practice essential skills

A tool designed to help surgical trainees practice skills such as knot tying, suturing, vascular and bowel anastomoses, and other techniques has helped eliminate barriers to simulation resources. The results of a study recently published in Surgery in Practice and Science show that of the 30 general surgery residents surveyed,...
HEALTH SERVICES
#Hearing Loss#Hearing Test#Mhealth#Health Technology#Mph#Global Health
Harvard Health

U.S. early warning system aims to track emerging health threats

April 18, 2022 – Since August 2021, Marc Lipsitch, professor of epidemiology and director of the Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, has been working to strengthen the U.S. early warning system for health threats as director for science at the CDC’s Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics (CFA). Lipsitch and others were scheduled to discuss the CFA’s work at a White House summit on April 19.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Review summarizes recent advances in nanomaterial-based antiviral strategies

As the COVID-19 pandemic has shown, infectious diseases are a serious threat worldwide, and new strategies are needed to combat them. In recent years, nanotechnology-based antiviral agents have generated promising results. A review in Small Structures summarizes the recent advances in nanomaterial-based antiviral strategies, mainly including antiviral nanodrugs, drug nanocarriers, and nanovaccines.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Changing how we heat our homes can benefit both health and climate

Many people who use wood-burning stoves are unaware of the associated health hazards from indoor air pollution, especially for children and older adults. Cleaner, safer forms of domestic heating are now available that provide the added bonus of lower greenhouse gas emissions. The cheerful glow of a wood-burning stove creates...
HEALTH
Phys.org

New research reveals the complexity of improving rangeland management in Africa

The world is a wickedly complex place, especially when people have a need to share limited resources. Herding communities in northern Namibia, for instance, are afflicted by poverty, drought and degraded landscapes. International groups want to help—development agencies have made several attempts to improve conditions in these communities with outside investments, but without much success. The reasons for the failures, up to now, have remained something of a puzzle.
AFRICA
NewsBreak
Health
MedicalXpress

Machine-learning techniques for predicting the evolution of an epidemic

Machine learning techniques can provide an assumption-free analysis of epidemic case data with surprisingly good prediction accuracy and the ability to dynamically incorporate the latest data, a new KAUST study has shown. The proof of concept developed by Yasminah Alali, a student in KAUST's 2021 Saudi Summer Internship (SSI) program, demonstrates a promising alternative approach to conventional parameter-driven mechanistic models that removes human bias and assumptions from analysis and shows the underlying story of the data.
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Nanotechnology enables single-cell sorting by function

For nearly 40 years, drugmakers have used genetically engineered cells as tiny drug factories. Such cells can be programmed to secrete compounds that yield drugs used to treat cancer and autoimmune conditions such as arthritis. Efforts to develop and manufacture new biologic treatments may gain from a new technology for...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Helping children with English as an additional language reach their potential

One in five children in English schools do not count English as their mother tongue, and a lack of English proficiency can hinder children's overall academic performance. Teachers of all subjects need to know their pupils' English proficiency. Trustworthy and reliable assessment of English as an Additional Language (EAL) is an indispensable part of high-quality teaching for these pupils.
EDUCATION

