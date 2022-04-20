Jury selected for Bristol officer’s murder trial; trial begins Wednesday

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Following days of deliberation, prosecutors and attorneys narrowed down a 92-person jury panel in the murder case involving a Bristol, Virginia police officer.

On Tuesday night shortly before 6 p.m., a jury was selected to decide the verdict in Officer Jo h nathan Brown’s case, who is accused of shooting and killing Jonathen Kohler in March 2021.

Wednesday, the trial is set to begin in Judge Sage Johnson’s courtroom at 9 a.m.

Brown on Monday pleaded not guilty on all charges, including murder, the use of a firearm in the commission of murder and malicious shooting into an occupied vehicle. The court also prohibited the use of demonstrative evidence — objects, pictures, models and displays — unless agreed upon by prosecutors and the defense.

