Grey Daze are following up 2020's Amends with a new album, The Phoenix. Chester Bennington's early band will be releasing a new 10-song collection on June 17 via Loma Vista, with drummer and songwriter Sean Dowdell explaining: “Amends was more emotional and reflective. We felt sad when we were writing it. Now that we’re a couple of years removed, it’s very clear what we were going through. We were at a different stage of grief. We went through the shock and the sadness. Now, we’re back to gratitude. So, The Phoenix is more of a celebration of our friend, his talent, and the music. It captures Chester’s angst and energy that people fell in love with. It’s much more aggressive. If you love Chester’s scream, you’ll love this record.”

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO