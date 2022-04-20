Woman dies after shooting on West 95th and Denison

A woman who was shot on Cleveland’s West Side on Tuesday and later crashed her car in a construction area nearby has died, a spokesperson for EMS said.

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Police confirmed a woman was shot in the area of West 95th Street and Denison Avenue.

Our overnight photojournalist was on scene earlier this morning.

EMS said crews responded to a crash in the area of West 95th Street and Maywood Avenue, where a 35-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of fatal shooting in the area of West 95th Street and Denison Avenue.

News 5 Cleveland has reached out to authorities for additional information.

