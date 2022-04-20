ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Woman dies after shooting on West 95th and Denison

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zR6la_0fEawYIM00

A woman who was shot on Cleveland’s West Side on Tuesday and later crashed her car in a construction area nearby has died, a spokesperson for EMS said.

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Police confirmed a woman was shot in the area of West 95th Street and Denison Avenue.

Our overnight photojournalist was on scene earlier this morning.

EMS said crews responded to a crash in the area of West 95th Street and Maywood Avenue, where a 35-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland.
Scene of fatal shooting in the area of West 95th Street and Denison Avenue.

News 5 Cleveland has reached out to authorities for additional information.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 5

Related
Cleveland.com

Woman, man dead in suspected murder-suicide on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A man and a woman are dead in what police believe to be a murder-suicide Tuesday morning on the city’s West Side, Cleveland police say. Yahaira Perez, 29, was shot in the head and leg, while the Gerard Jean Rodriguez Morales, 31, was struck in the head. The shootings happened about 10:45 a.m. Police said the first took place at West 41st Street, near Denison Avenue, while the second occurred at Bellaire Road, near West 117th Street, Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Android Tv#Denison#Youtube Tv#Ems#W95#Mercedes Cotner Park#Amazon Fire Tv#Directv#Hulu Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Amazon
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

McDonald’s murder suspect now in custody

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — The suspect in the shooting death of a McDonald’s employee is now in custody, Lorain police confirmed to FOX 8. James Kimbrough III was wanted since January for killing the 24-year-old woman while she sat in her vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot near the intersection of Route 254 and Abbe Road […]
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland.com

Two teens charged in fatal shooting of 13-year-old Euclid boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Two teenagers are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old Euclid boy. Prosecutors filed charges in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court against a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy. Neither are in police custody and warrants have been issued for their arrests. Cleveland.com and The...
EUCLID, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James arrested: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police arrested the suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Wednesday, the day after he allegedly opened fire on a train, shooting 10 people, officials said. Frank R. James, 62, had been identified as a person of interest on Tuesday and then upgraded to a suspect in the case. He was captured in Manhattan. James faces up to life in prison if he’s convicted, prosecutors said. He’s being charged federally on a terrorism offense.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy