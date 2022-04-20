ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Midweek break from moisture with changes looming ahead

By Alana Brophy
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah!

We have drier conditions settling in for Wednesday and temperatures running slightly above average. High pressure will set up shop for a beautiful day across the state with mostly sunny skies. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 50s and mid to upper 60s along the Wasatch Front, with a range of 60s and 70s throughout Central Utah. The warmest spots will still be in Southern Utah with low 80s expected in St. George and near Lake Powell.

On Wednesday we are sandwiched in between systems. This high pressure won’t linger as we face changes heading into Thursday. A more potent system looks to be on track to move into the state from late Thursday into Friday. There’s a chance this storm could even bring some impacts to the first part of our weekend.

This system brings the entire state a chance for wet weather and will help temperatures tumble below average for several days. We’re still several days away so as we get closer, we will be able to pinpoint timing and precipitation amounts for later in the week. Stay tuned!

Bottom line? Drier conditions with more sunshine and temperatures slightly above normal for this time of year.

Stay ahead of any weather changes coming our way with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast on-air and online! We are There4You!

