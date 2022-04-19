ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Do You Think You Are? - Davina McCall - BBC Sounds

 3 days ago

Hello Magazine

Lorraine Kelly and Piers Morgan explain the truth behind his abrupt GMB exit

Piers Morgan has explained the truth behind his dramatic exit from Good Morning Britain in March last year. While appearing on Lorraine Kelly's show on Thursday morning, Piers revealed that he did not want to leave but was presented with a 'fait accompli' and chose to depart from the show rather than apologise for what he said about Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.
Davina Mccall
Hello Magazine

GMB's Ranvir Singh apologises on-air following viewer complaints

Ranvir Singh apologised to Good Morning Britain viewers on Wednesday after receiving criticism from Twitter users for interrupting during interviews on the show. The presenter was interviewing Transport Secretary Grant Shapps when she announced that she was going to interrupt him and apologised to viewers. WATCH: Ranvir Singh apologies to...
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street's Alya Nazir left surprised by Yasmeen's new decision

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street hints that Yasmeen Metcalfe could be getting closer to forgiving her grandchildren next week. Yasmeen cut ties with Alya and Zeedan Nazir at the start of the year after discovering that they'd brought illegal activity to the family business. The recent story saw Zeedan's...
Daily Mail

'We will have to find another way': Former culture secretary John Whittingdale says he expects to see end of the BBC licence fee 'in our lifetimes'

Former culture secretary John Whittingdale has said the BBC 'will have to find another way' to fund itself as he predicted the end of the TV licence fee 'in our lifetimes'. The ex-Cabinet minister, who held the culture brief in David Cameron's government, claimed it would be 'difficult to go on justifying why everybody should be forced to pay a charge' for BBC programmes.
Hello Magazine

The Bidding Room's Nigel Havers: Who is the presenter's wife?

Nigel Havers has been on our TV screens for over thirty years best known for his roles in Coronation Street, Upstairs Downstairs and Chariots of Fire. And now, the 70-year-old actor is back with new episodes of The Bidding Room. The BBC daytime show sees Nigel welcome hopeful members of...
Daily Mail

EastEnders actress Katie Jarvis ADMITS shouting 'black lives don't matter' at woman and spitting at a pub worker in Southend seafront bust-up

EastEnders actress Katie Jarvis today admitted yelling 'black lives don't matter' during an Essex seaside bust-up. The 30-year-old, who played Hayley Slater in the BBC soap from 2018 to 2019, had been accused of shouting the shocking insult during an altercation in Southend-on-Sea, Essex in July 2020. Jarvis, of Rainham,...
Deadline

BBC’s ‘Newsnight’ Names Prince Andrew Interview Exec Stewart Maclean As Editor

Click here to read the full article. Stewart Maclean, the executive producer of the BBC’s notorious Prince Andrew interview, has been named Editor of flagship BBC Two topical format Newsnight. Maclean replaces Esme Wren, who recently departed to head up Channel 4 News. He has been Newsnight Deputy Editor for four years and oversaw the 2019 negotiations with Buckingham Palace that led to Andrew’s humiliating interview by Emily Maitlis, part of the beginning of the end for the Prince’s position in public life. He has since settled out of court with accuser Virginia Giuffre. Popular presenter Maitlis is soon to depart Newsnight and one of...
BBC

Britain's Got Talent: Warrington Youtuber, 7, wows judges

A seven-year-old Youtuber who starred on Britain's Got Talent says he feels "amazing" after receiving a message from his hero Steve Backshall. Aneeshwar Kunchala, from Warrington, was asked to audition for the ITV talent show after judge David Walliams spotted his nature-inspired videos. The schoolboy then wowed the judges with...
Hello Magazine

Lorraine Kelly shares doctor's advice for spotting bowel cancer

Lorraine Kelly used her Twitter platform to raise awareness for bowel cancer on Tuesday, retweeting a message from Dr. Amir Khan. The presenter shared Dr. Amir's post which highlighted five key symptoms of bowel cancer. Lorraine wrote: "Listen to Dr. Amir Khan [heart emoji]." Dr Amir's tweet in question read: " Remember: BOWEL B= blood in your poo or from your bottom O= obvious change in bowel habit W= weight loss E = Extreme unexplained tiredness L = lump or pain in your tummy."
