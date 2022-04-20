ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBTW News13

North Carolina man accused of killing mother, grandmother, shooting at police deemed not competent to stand trial

By Emily Mikkelsen
 21 hours ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man accused of shooting his mother and stabbing his grandmother has been deemed not competent by a judge.

According to the Winston-Salem Journal , Judge David Hall determined that Scott is unable to understand the proceedings against him.

Scott will be taken to Central Regional Hospital to undergo treatment in order to mediate his psychosis. Then he would continue treatment to “restore his mental capacity.” State law dictates that he will stand trial if his mental capacity is deemed restored, the Journal outlines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MqgUL_0fEavK9D00
William Coleman Scott
Follow FOX8’s investigations into the big Piedmont Triad stories you need to know about

Scott is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his mother and grandmother, as well as attempted murder after police say he shot at Winston-Salem police officers .

The situation unfolded just after 3:30 p.m. on June 15 when shots were fired into the District 1 police office on North Point Boulevard. Officers initiated a pursuit with the suspect that led them to Hanes Park.

After the chase, Scott allegedly got out of the vehicle near Reynolds High School Gymnasium and began fshooting at officers . Officers returned fire and chased him through the Hanes Park area in the midst of a children’s summer camp .

Scott was shot during the pursuit and taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The State Bureau of Investigation worked to investigate the officer-involved shooting, as is standard procedure .

An officer was hurt in a crash while on the way to the scene, but his injuries were minor. No officers were shot.

After Scott was taken into custody, Forsyth County deputies traced the license plate from his vehicle to a home in Clemmons, where they found his mother dead inside. She had been shot.

Officers then went to the Winston-Salem home of Scott’s grandmother , Glenda Snow Corriher, and found her stabbed to death. At the time, neighbors said that William Scott had been living with his grandmother for about a year.

At the time, the family released a statement through their pastor.

“While we may never know all the reasons why this has happened, we can say that we know, now more than ever, the agony and heartbreak that failing mental health can bring to a family,” the statement said in part.

A day after the shooting, Scott was charged with the murders of his mother and grandmother by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department and Winston-Salem Police Department respectively.

Comments / 23

DoughBezzy FromHPezzy
17h ago

He knew exactly what he was doing when he did it! I bet he has no other history of mental illness up to this point. Drugs yeah of course but no mental illness.

Reply(1)
11
white&proud
14h ago

this whole "mental crisis" is a cop-out.. all you see on TV is commercials saying mental help is out there .. bla bla . how about growing a set and take responsibility for your own actions .. having bad days is called being a adult ..

Reply
7
Universal Justice
19h ago

It looks like he doesn’t like females in his family….I haven’t heard nothing about father or grandpa….😳😳

Reply
5
