Julian Assange’s new wife has made a tearful speech expressing her love for the WikiLeaks founder after they were married in prison.Assange, 50, married Stella Moris at Belmarsh high security jail in east London where he is being held on charges concerning the alleged leaking of national security information.The prison hosted a private ceremony lasting around three hours, with six guests including the couple’s two young sons and Assange’s father John Shipton.You know what we're going through is cruel, it's inhuman. But the love that we have for each other carries us through this situation and any others that will...

