UCF LB Cole Joyce Enters Transfer Portal, More Questions for UCF LB Depth

Where will the depth come from for UCF’s linebacker corps?

ORLANDO - Now former UCF linebacker Cole Joyce cannot be counted on for backup minutes at inside linebacker as he just entered the Transfer Portal, a few additional questions need to be added to an already concerning position group.

Joyce was a part of the 2021 recruiting class for UCF. He signed before Head Coach Gus Malzahn even assembled his first coaching staff in Orlando. Although he was not involved with the concept of starting this next season, having a 6’1”, 235-pound redshirt freshman as a reserve is still better than the unknown.

At least that’s what one might believe. There’s also another side to this story.

Each player needs to fit and/or adjust to a program’s scheme and overall direction. For Joyce, although a good player, perhaps he’s not as much a fit for what the current UCF defensive staff wants from its middle linebackers moving forward.

There is Troy Ford, Jr. that’s coming to UCF from Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School in 2023. That’s good, but what about linebacker depth for 2022? What else can UCF do to satisfy that depth concern?

During a late Tuesday night podcast , that general topic of linebacker depth was discussed overall. You can listen/watch the podcast to gain insight. With that in mind, one additional point to make.

Somebody on the current UCF roster, perhaps a player that’s not currently listed as a linebacker, needs to be able to move to one of the linebacker positions and contribute. Yes, UCF can hit the Transfer Portal. That’s a realistic option. It’s still not the only option, however, and looking at one’s own roster is often the best way to begin the process of figuring out depth concerns. Without question, UCF’s linebacker depth is precarious at best. It’s simply a lack of numbers.

This is a situation that Inside The Knights will continue to track up to and during the 2022 UCF Football season.

