St. Joseph County commissioner critical of road commission director

By Jef Rietsma
 21 hours ago

A road commission official who made a plea for funding consideration was chastised this week by a St. Joseph County commissioner.

During the public comment portion of Tuesday’s monthly county commission meeting, road commission managing director John Lindsey asked for some financial help. He said the road commission – and commissions throughout the state – still are recovering from a financial hit wrought by COVID-19.

More: St. Joseph County OK's spending some American Rescue Plan Act funds

Last year, the county was granted $11.8 million in funding through the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act. Lindsey said ARPA funds were intended to help counties and their agencies, including road commissions.

“Our 2020 lost revenue was $758,000, that was during the time when all traffic stopped, the lockdown was on and gas tax (revenue) went way down,” he told commissioners. “The federal government sent (ARPA) funds to the other 49 states, where county road departments are part of county government and it was just by their nature they made their budgets whole for the gas tax they lost.”

Lindsey said Montcalm County shared $2.7 million with its road commission, Cass County provided its road agency $1.5 million, Marquette County gave $2 million and Dickinson County allocated $488,000.

“There are many others that are doing this, so I’m not the only one up here asking,” he said.

Lindsey provided commissioners a two-page letter detailing the agency’s needs for funding to support various bridge-improvement projects. The list includes short-term and long-term plans targeting bridges on Farrand Road, Prairie Corners Road, Bennett Road, Schweitzer Road and Constantine Road.

Lindsey said he and Garrett Myland, road commission engineer and assistant manager, will be in attendance during a public forum at 7 p.m. Thursday (April 21) at Rivers Enrichment Center and Residence in Three Rivers.

Officials from all local cities, villages and townships have been invited to attend the input session, in which they can make requests for consideration by the county commission.

County commissioner Ken Malone was critical of Lindsey’s approach to the funding request Tuesday and during two previous commission meetings recently. Lindsey was not present during Malone’s comments, which were made in the late stages of the 40-minute meeting.

“For over three years, we’ve had the road commission show up here … trying to dress us down for money but never doing the adult thing and having conversations at executive (committee meetings) where it belongs,” Malone said. “(Lindsey) loses credibility every time he walks in here, dresses us down, leaves the audience … this is not the process and he knows it’s not the process but continues to do so.”

Malone reiterated protocol for handling matters with the county board dictates conversations and proposals take place at the executive committee meeting, a committee-of-the-whole that meets at 8 a.m. the second Tuesday of the month at the county courthouse.

Afterward, Malone said Lindsey is manipulating the process by addressing commissioners under public comment, in which he is allowed make statements and requests knowing the board is not in a position to respond at that time. Malone said Lindsey should address commissioners at executive committee or, at minimum, appear on the agenda to allow two-way dialogue.

“This makes it easy because he can grandstand and leave before he actually gets answers … he’s done this for over three years that I’ve been on the board,” Malone said. “I understand the need, but I also understand the fact that we’re the low-hanging fruit, so it’s easy to go ahead and attack us rather than go through the process and actually maybe work with some people.”

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: St. Joseph County commissioner critical of road commission director

Comments / 0

