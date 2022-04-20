ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, MI

St. Joseph County OK's spending some American Rescue Plan Act funds

By Jef Rietsma
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 21 hours ago

St. Joseph County officials finally tapped into the $11.8 million in funds they received last year through the American Rescue Plan Act.

During their monthly board meeting Tuesday, county commissioners authorized funding for four requests that, collectively, total $235,000.

More: St. Joseph County commissioner critical of road commission director

The four items and others were discussed in great detail at last week’s executive committee meeting. Without any debate Tuesday, commissioners approved funding for:

  • A service that will restore and preserve aged documents legally required to be maintained by the county clerk’s office.
  • A tow vehicle for the county emergency management’s mobile command center.
  • A vehicle for buildings and grounds.
  • A fleet car.

A request from equalization director Josh Simmons is being reviewed. He is seeking an online, visual program called Eagleview Oblique Imagery. The technology incorporates aerial photography that captures structures on the ground at a 45-degree angle.

He said the imagery can measure building heights and widths, distances between structures, and even measure square footage of parcels and parking lots. He said it is a tool for internal use only and information it collects is not available to the public.

Simmons was asked to inquire with neighboring counties about their interest in purchasing the service and perhaps getting a bulk discount. He will report back to the board later in the year.

For the benefit of the in-person audience, commissioner Dan Czajkowski clarified the expenditures were OK’d after a thorough discussion at the commission’s April 12 executive committee meeting.

“We were presented these (requests) at the executive committee (and) there were some that we’re still going to study further,” Czajkowski said. “We’ve given thought and time, and these are things that are needed, and have been put off in the past.”

Commissioners have already agreed to allocate $4 million toward budget stabilization, $4 million to restoration of the courts building and $2 million for capital improvements. Tuesday’s purchases will come out of the capital improvements fund.

Of the remaining $1.8 million, $1 million has been earmarked to external funding.

The balance has no specific category but the public has a few options to weigh in. County administrator Teresa Doehring said the county will hold an ARPA session for local governments at 7 p.m. Thursday at Rivers Enrichment Center and Residence in Three Rivers.

Doehring said officials from all local cities, villages and townships are invited to attend the input session, in which they can make requests for consideration by the county commission.

In addition, an online survey is available for community members to offer input and ideas for what else the county should consider. Visit bit.ly/3jVOiWD .

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: St. Joseph County OK's spending some American Rescue Plan Act funds

Comments / 0

Related
Sturgis Journal

Road commission makes plea for piece of American Rescue Plan Act money pie

Officials from St. Joseph County Road Commission are hoping county commissioners might offer some table scraps from an $11.8 million pie. During their monthly board meeting last week, commissioners heard an appeal from road commission managing director John Lindsey. He asked for consideration when commissioners make their final decision about how they plan to divide the county’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars. ...
POLITICS
The Repository

Jackson Township anticipates $4.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds

KEY ACTION Established an account for the American Rescue Plan standard allowance that the township will receive. DISCUSSION Township officials expect to receive $4.2 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The township already has received $2.1 million, and expects another $2.1 million. The money is designated to help mitigate the effects of the public health emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Officials still are deciding how the federal funds will be used.
STARK COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
County
Saint Joseph County, MI
Saint Joseph County, MI
Government
Valley Morning Star

San Benito mulls dipping into Rescue Plan funds

SAN BENITO — For years, homeowners in San Benito have been paying higher water rates than businesses. Now, commissioners are planning to tweak rates while considering dipping into the city’s $9 million share of the American Rescue Plan Act to help offset the burden of any boost to some of the Rio Grande Valley’s highest water rates.
SAN BENITO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#American Rescue Plan#Eagleview Oblique Imagery
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan Legislature OKs $4.8B spending plan for water, housing, broadband

(The Center Square) – Michigan lawmakers approved a “monumental” $4.8 billion spending package focusing on water infrastructure, housing, and broadband access. The House voted 95-7, followed by a Senate vote of 34-3 in the GOP-controlled Legislature, which struck a deal with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this week.
POLITICS
WDBJ7.com

Martinsville looking for input on American Rescue Plan funding use

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Martinsville City Council is asking residents to fill out a survey in regards to how they would like to see the American Rescue Plan money be spent, according to the city. Residents can fill out the survey by going to martinsville-va.gov/government/american-rescue-plan-act-funding. Any questions or suggestions...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
NebraskaTV

Nebraska gives initial OK to $1B pandemic spending plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A plan to spend roughly $1 billion in federal pandemic cash has won initial approval from state lawmakers despite squabbles over specific projects. The package would pour millions of dollars into job-training programs, housing grants, food pantries, meat processors, a new law enforcement training center and dozens of other projects throughout the state.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WLUC

Michiganders receive additional food assistance in April

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - All Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in April to help lower the cost of groceries. The additional assistance will help approximately 1.31 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households, Governor Gretchen...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Lakeside Academy buildings demolished as Kalamazoo Country Club plans expansion

KALAMAZOO, MI – The Kalamazoo Country Club plans to expand onto the site of a now-shuttered youth home. Six of eight buildings are being demolished after Oakland Finance Company, LLC, bought the property in May 2021, according to a demolition site plan. Demolition of the buildings is expected to end by May 2, according to demolition permits obtained by MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette through a Freedom of Information Act request.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Sturgis Journal

Kim LaSata: Addressing Unemployment Insurance Agency shortfalls

The Joint Legislative Oversight Committee, which includes members from both the Michigan House of Representatives and the state Senate, convened last week to continue its work investigating the shortfalls that left so many Michiganders in need during the coronavirus pandemic. The significant failures of the state’s Unemployment Insurance Agency over the last few years are widely known. The joint committee has worked to get answers about the agency’s poor performance, security failures and lackluster customer service, especially...
MICHIGAN STATE
Columbia Daily Tribune

Roy Lovelady gears up for next phase of Third Ward campaign ahead of August election

Roy Lovelady is gearing up for the next round of campaigning for the Third Ward seat on the Columbia City Council. Lovelady aims to unseat Karl Skala, who is seeking his fifth term on the council. The pair tied in the April 5 election, with results certified last week. A special election called Friday by Sheela Amin, Columbia city clerk, will decide the seat Aug. 2.
ELECTIONS
95.3 MNC

State Road 19 closing south of Nappanee

Utility work will start this week in Kosciusko County, closing S.R. 19, south of Nappanee. The work will last until the middle of June. A detour will follow U.S. 6, S.R. 331, and U.S 30.
Sturgis Journal

St. Joseph County commissioner critical of road commission director

A road commission official who made a plea for funding consideration was chastised this week by a St. Joseph County commissioner. During the public comment portion of Tuesday’s monthly county commission meeting, road commission managing director John Lindsey asked for some financial help. He said the road commission – and commissions throughout the state – still are recovering from a financial hit wrought by COVID-19. ...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
Sturgis Journal

Sturgis Journal

866
Followers
690
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

 http://sturgisjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy