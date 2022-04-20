St. Joseph County OK's spending some American Rescue Plan Act funds

St. Joseph County officials finally tapped into the $11.8 million in funds they received last year through the American Rescue Plan Act.

During their monthly board meeting Tuesday, county commissioners authorized funding for four requests that, collectively, total $235,000.

The four items and others were discussed in great detail at last week’s executive committee meeting. Without any debate Tuesday, commissioners approved funding for:

A service that will restore and preserve aged documents legally required to be maintained by the county clerk’s office.

A tow vehicle for the county emergency management’s mobile command center.

A vehicle for buildings and grounds.

A fleet car.

A request from equalization director Josh Simmons is being reviewed. He is seeking an online, visual program called Eagleview Oblique Imagery. The technology incorporates aerial photography that captures structures on the ground at a 45-degree angle.

He said the imagery can measure building heights and widths, distances between structures, and even measure square footage of parcels and parking lots. He said it is a tool for internal use only and information it collects is not available to the public.

Simmons was asked to inquire with neighboring counties about their interest in purchasing the service and perhaps getting a bulk discount. He will report back to the board later in the year.

For the benefit of the in-person audience, commissioner Dan Czajkowski clarified the expenditures were OK’d after a thorough discussion at the commission’s April 12 executive committee meeting.

“We were presented these (requests) at the executive committee (and) there were some that we’re still going to study further,” Czajkowski said. “We’ve given thought and time, and these are things that are needed, and have been put off in the past.”

Commissioners have already agreed to allocate $4 million toward budget stabilization, $4 million to restoration of the courts building and $2 million for capital improvements. Tuesday’s purchases will come out of the capital improvements fund.

Of the remaining $1.8 million, $1 million has been earmarked to external funding.

The balance has no specific category but the public has a few options to weigh in. County administrator Teresa Doehring said the county will hold an ARPA session for local governments at 7 p.m. Thursday at Rivers Enrichment Center and Residence in Three Rivers.

Doehring said officials from all local cities, villages and townships are invited to attend the input session, in which they can make requests for consideration by the county commission.

In addition, an online survey is available for community members to offer input and ideas for what else the county should consider. Visit bit.ly/3jVOiWD .

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: St. Joseph County OK's spending some American Rescue Plan Act funds