Charlotte, NC

Charlotte woman trades in apartment for school bus living

By Brett Baldeck
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 21 hours ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — As home prices and rent continue to rise, people are looking for ways to save money while keeping the comforts of home. A Charlotte woman has found a unique living space that is typically used to transport kids.

31-year-old Megan Johnson doesn’t have a permanent address, she doesn’t have any bills to pay, but she still has a comfortable living space. This is all possible with a school bus she converted. She worked on the bus while the lease in her South End apartment was about to expire.

On a crisp Spring day in Charlotte, Megan Johnson parked her school bus named “Caddie” outside the Revolution Park golf course.

“It is a 1999 Bluebird International, which is going to only mean anything to anyone who has been looking at schools buses to convert one,” said Johnson.

The only kids still riding the bus for fun are Johnson’s two rescue pups. The three share 93 square feet of living space.

“There is just no question. Wherever I go, I want them to be right there,” said Johnson.

The dogs were there in 2020 when Megan made the drive to Rome, New York to buy her bus.

The decision to convert the bus into a living space came easy. Megan says her car lease and apartment lease were up for renewal at the same time.

“I knew that I didn’t want to buy a house just yet. I wanted to travel. I always wanted to just see other parts of the country and I love playing golf as a hobby,” said Johnson.

Her love of golf is evident when she’s on the open road with golf clubs strapped to the front grill. Since hitting the road earlier this year, modifications to the space continue to be made.

“You can’t really go into this with a plan. I mean it is on 4 wheels, it is as level as the ground it is sitting on so nothing really fits quite right,” said Johnson.

Through trial and error, she quickly learned one very relaxing comfort was needed.

“I learned that was very crucial to living on the road successfully, being able to shower every day,” said Johnson.

The plan now is to check out golf courses the west coast has to offer, with every turn of the wheel documented on Instagram ( @travelwithcaddie ).

The on-the-road lifestyle is growing in popularity. Megan encourages those on the edge to pull the trigger, but she says to pump the brakes when designing your home on wheels.

“Don’t try to rush it,” said Johnson.

The bus is self-sustaining with solar panels on the roof, a generator and a water tank.

Megan still has a job to sustain her lifestyle, but she is fully remote and can use the wifi on her bus to get work done from anywhere across the country.

FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man wins $25,000 a year for life

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Douglas Pfaff, of Winston-Salem, went to the store to buy Brazil nuts, but he decided to buy a Lucky for Life ticket as well and won a prize of $25,000 a year for the rest of his life, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Pfaff said he has a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

‘Very happy’: NC man wins $537,757 jackpot from $1 ticket

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Ralph Brown, of Wilmington, said he had to ask himself if he was dreaming after his $1 Cash 5 ticket won a $537,757 jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I only know I’m not still dreaming because I had to drive a couple hours to […]
WILMINGTON, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘Dangerous’ offender wanted for high-dollar robberies in Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Detectives are searching for a man accused of committing several “high-dollar” larcenies in the Charlotte area, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Authorities said 22-year-old Tyrae Coleman is a “repeat and dangerous offender” who continues to commit crimes. Surveillance video released by police allegedly showed Coleman and others robbing […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
