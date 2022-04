QUINCY — Down in the pits at Quincy High School Wednesday night, a 22 year old record fell, and in a big way. Junior thrower extraordinaire Sophia Snellenberger set about shattering the long standing QHS Discus record, a mark of 133 feet, 9 inches set back in 2000 by QHS Hall of Famer Jessica Kochendorfer, by just over seven feet. Snellenberger unleashed a monster throw on the windy evening, setting the new QHS School record with a throw of 141 feet, 1 inch in the event victory. Behind that throw, and many other big performances from her Oriole teammates, the Quincy track and field team kicked off their 2022 Big 8 conference schedule with a bang, sweeping both the boys and girls events in dominant fashion.

QUINCY, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO