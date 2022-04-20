ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Trust Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

 21 hours ago

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ Community Trust Bancorp Inc. (CTBI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $19.7...

Benzinga

Recap: Adobe Q1 Earnings

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Adobe beat estimated earnings by 0.9%, reporting an EPS of $3.37 versus an estimate of $3.34. Revenue was up $357.00 million from the same period last...
MySanAntonio

H. B. Fuller: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ H. B. Fuller Co. (FUL) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $38.3 million. On a per-share basis, the St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of 69 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 80 cents per share. The...
MySanAntonio

Liberty Oilfield Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its first quarter. The Denver-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research...
MySanAntonio

First Internet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) _ First Internet Bancorp (INBK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $11.2 million. The Fishers, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.14 per share. The internet bank posted revenue of $42.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $32.6 million, surpassing Street...
MySanAntonio

Crown Castle: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Houston, said it had funds from operations of $812 million, or $1.87 per share, in the period.
MySanAntonio

Kinder Morgan: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $667 million. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 32 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
MySanAntonio

Knight-Swift: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $208.3 million. The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $1.25 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $1.35 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners NEP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-04-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that NextEra Energy Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37. NextEra Energy Partners bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Carvana: Q1 Earnings Insights

Carvana CVNA reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Carvana missed estimated earnings by 103.52%, reporting an EPS of $-2.89 versus an estimate of $-1.42. Revenue was up $1.25 billion from the same period last...
Benzinga

A Look Into Technology Sector Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
NBC Chicago

IBM First-Quarter Results Beat Estimates

IBM beat consensus on the top and bottom lines. The technology services company offloaded Watson health-care assets to a private-equity firm in the quarter. The stock has outperformed the S&P 500 so far this year. IBM shares rose 3% in extended trading on Tuesday after the technology services company issued...
MarketWatch

Bank of America profit falls but beats target

Bank of America Corp. BAC, +2.34% shares rose 1.1% in premarket trading on Monday after the bank said its first-quarter earnings fell to $7.1 billion, or 80 cents a share, from $8.1 billion, or 86 cents a share in the year-ago quarter. First-quarter revenue increased to $23.2 billion from $22.8 billion. Analysts expected Bank of America to earn 75 cents a share on revenue of $23.1 billion, according to a FactSet survey. CFO Alastair Borthwick said the bank's first-quarter results were "strong despite challenging markets and volatility" with net interest income up by $1.4 billion on "strong" loan and deposit growth. Shares of Bank of America are down 15.6% so far in 2022, compared to a loss of 7.8% by the S&P 500.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Constellation Energy

Within the last quarter, Constellation Energy CEG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 16 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Constellation Energy. The company has an average price target of $58.78 with a high of $75.00 and a low of $46.00.
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial HFWA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-04-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Heritage Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37. Heritage Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Philip Morris Intl's Earnings: A Preview

Philip Morris Intl PM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-04-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Philip Morris Intl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49. Philip Morris Intl bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Recap: Fifth Third Bancorp Q1 Earnings

Fifth Third Bancorp FITB reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fifth Third Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 1.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.69. Revenue was down $46.00 million from...
