'It would be our dream': Owners hope to rebuild Community Restaurant

ZEELAND — One week after a devastating fire destroyed Community Restaurant in Zeeland, ownership is raising funds to help employees and potentially rebuild.

"(One) week ago our world came crashing to a stop," the business wrote on social media Wednesday, April 20. "We watched in disbelief as our restaurant slowly burned to the ground.

"As we watched the flames, words (cannot) describe our shock, our grief, our feelings of hopelessness and dismay. The following hours and days were hard — (no, they) were brutal. Where do we go from here? How do you ever recover from this?"

But an outcropping of support from the local community has provided direction.

"We are still working our way through all the processes needed to be taken care of after the fire," co-owner Barry Elzinga wrote in a message to The Sentinel.

"Our Zeeland community has been just amazing at the show of support over the past week, it is just overwhelming. We’ve always looked at our restaurant as a part of the town, but I don’t think we realized just how BIG a part of the town and its history it really has become."

The four-decade-old restaurant was owned and operated by Lyle Van Klompenberg for years before his son, Korde, purchased the business with longtime employee Elzinga in 2020.

Subscribe:Learn more about our latest subscription offers!

"The restaurant stood on East Main as an anchor to the downtown district and community members and visitors came to rely on the familiar landmark," Zeeland marketing director Abby deRoo wrote in an email to The Sentinel. "The volume of meals served and memories made over the past four decades is immeasurable and will be cherished."

So cherished, in fact, that community members have reached out in droves to help, eventually encouraging Elzinga and Van Klompenberg to allow a GoFundMe to be posted.

The funds will be used first for employees, who are suddenly out of a job.

"Many (cannot) collect unemployment," Elzinga wrote.

Anything else will be used toward the possibility of rebuilding Community Restaurant.

"There is still a lot we don’t know and can’t answer," Elzinga wrote. "But it would be our dream if we can bring Community Restaurant back."

Zeeland Fire Chief Ross Tibbets told The Sentinel he was first to arrive at Community Restaurant — 421 E. Main Ave. — following a call around 11:08 p.m. Tuesday, April 12.

"Upon my arrival, we already had fire through the roof and, by looking through some of the windows, a fair amount of fire throughout the building," Tibbets said.

It took several hours to fully extinguish the fire. The cause is still under investigation. To donate to the cause, visit gofund.me/1a05546c.

— Contact reporter Cassandra Lybrink at cassandra.lybrink@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Instagram @BizHolland.