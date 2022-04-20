ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland, MI

'It would be our dream': Owners hope to rebuild Community Restaurant

By Cassandra Lybrink, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E23hc_0fEasCGS00

ZEELAND — One week after a devastating fire destroyed Community Restaurant in Zeeland, ownership is raising funds to help employees and potentially rebuild.

"(One) week ago our world came crashing to a stop," the business wrote on social media Wednesday, April 20. "We watched in disbelief as our restaurant slowly burned to the ground.

"As we watched the flames, words (cannot) describe our shock, our grief, our feelings of hopelessness and dismay. The following hours and days were hard — (no, they) were brutal. Where do we go from here? How do you ever recover from this?"

But an outcropping of support from the local community has provided direction.

"We are still working our way through all the processes needed to be taken care of after the fire," co-owner Barry Elzinga wrote in a message to The Sentinel.

"Our Zeeland community has been just amazing at the show of support over the past week, it is just overwhelming. We’ve always looked at our restaurant as a part of the town, but I don’t think we realized just how BIG a part of the town and its history it really has become."

The four-decade-old restaurant was owned and operated by Lyle Van Klompenberg for years before his son, Korde, purchased the business with longtime employee Elzinga in 2020.

Subscribe:Learn more about our latest subscription offers!

"The restaurant stood on East Main as an anchor to the downtown district and community members and visitors came to rely on the familiar landmark," Zeeland marketing director Abby deRoo wrote in an email to The Sentinel. "The volume of meals served and memories made over the past four decades is immeasurable and will be cherished."

So cherished, in fact, that community members have reached out in droves to help, eventually encouraging Elzinga and Van Klompenberg to allow a GoFundMe to be posted.

The funds will be used first for employees, who are suddenly out of a job.

"Many (cannot) collect unemployment," Elzinga wrote.

Anything else will be used toward the possibility of rebuilding Community Restaurant.

"There is still a lot we don’t know and can’t answer," Elzinga wrote. "But it would be our dream if we can bring Community Restaurant back."

Zeeland Fire Chief Ross Tibbets told The Sentinel he was first to arrive at Community Restaurant — 421 E. Main Ave. — following a call around 11:08 p.m. Tuesday, April 12.

"Upon my arrival, we already had fire through the roof and, by looking through some of the windows, a fair amount of fire throughout the building," Tibbets said.

It took several hours to fully extinguish the fire. The cause is still under investigation. To donate to the cause, visit gofund.me/1a05546c.

— Contact reporter Cassandra Lybrink at cassandra.lybrink@hollandsentinel.com. Follow her on Instagram @BizHolland.

Comments / 0

Related
WIVB

Popular waterfront restaurant to reopen under new owner

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo staple is bouncing back under new ownership. The Hatch and William K’s restaurant turned off the lights and shut its doors when the pandemic first started. Now, two years later, a new owner is hoping to breathe new life into the waterfront spot.
BUFFALO, NY
DFW Community News

Highland Village restaurant owner rebrands and reopens

A Highland Village restaurant has reopened with a new name and menu. Manish Pradhan opened Taco Cielo, 3090 FM 407, in June 2018, but the COVID-19 pandemic “has changed most everything for restaurants,” Pradhan said. Staffing issues, price hikes and supply chain issues caused too many challenges for Taco Cielo to continue business as usual.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Zeeland, MI
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
WVNS

Local middle school plans inaugural craft and vendor show

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The inaugural craft and vendor show is set for May at Beckley Stratton Middle School. The show benefits all programs at the school including athletics, band, and choir. Amy Shumate is a teacher at Beckley Stratton Middle. She said this is a great way to involve the community in fundraising for […]
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Community Restaurant
HometownLife.com

Proposed restaurant, entertainment venue at northeast entrance to Livonia gets thumbs down

A proposed entertainment venue and restaurant at a major gateway to Wayne County has some space issues causing Livonia leaders concern. The proposal, which includes space for a restaurant and stage for performances such as music and comedy acts, would have seen the middle of the building at 27494 Grand River transform and see new life in a place that's been largely vacant for years. It would also have an outdoor dining patio.
LIVONIA, MI
The Lakelander Magazine

Feeding Our Community

Join the movement to fight hunger! Everything you need to know about volunteering at local food pantries and a few recipes to inspire the conversation with family and friends. According to the United Way of Central Florida, in Polk County, 95,800 people – 15% of our community – cannot afford to feed their families three meals a day. Thirty-two thousand four hundred seventy children have no idea if food will be available to them when they are hungry. There are eight food deserts in Lakeland alone, these areas or regions where the nearest grocery store is more than one mile away, as defined by the US Department of Agriculture.
LAKELAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MLive

Lakeside Academy buildings demolished as Kalamazoo Country Club plans expansion

KALAMAZOO, MI – The Kalamazoo Country Club plans to expand onto the site of a now-shuttered youth home. Six of eight buildings are being demolished after Oakland Finance Company, LLC, bought the property in May 2021, according to a demolition site plan. Demolition of the buildings is expected to end by May 2, according to demolition permits obtained by MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette through a Freedom of Information Act request.
KALAMAZOO, MI
KRGV

Alamo family hoping to rebuild after fire destroys their home

A family is trying to pick up the pieces after losing everything in a fire that destroyed their home last week. The family is already taking action to rebuild. Hidalgo County officials offered the eight-member family housing at a hotel through Wednesday, March 23. The neighbor offered to give water...
ALAMO, TX
WWLP

Cat chronicles journey cycling across U.S.

PORTLAND, Ore. (NEWS10) – “Calico Cycles” is the name of Marilyn’s unpublished memoir. The nine-year-old calico cat has seen quite a bit of the country from this basket of a bicycle. According to her owner, Caleb Werntz, together they’ve bicycled 10,000 miles through 32 states in ten months. He trained her from an early age to […]
ANIMALS
Eagle Newspapers

Liverpool Dollars for Scholars announces spring fundraiser sale

LIVERPOOL — Treat yourself and others to some special Liverpool apparel, drinkware or blankets while helping young people in the community further their education. Available items are perfect for leisure activities and sporting events. They also make great gifts for graduation, special teachers, birthdays and more. With the community’s support, Liverpool Dollars for Scholars awarded […]
LIVERPOOL, NY
JC Post

Nancy Dettmer makes a BIG difference for youth

Nancy Dettmer, was the recipient of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s quarterly award for Making A Difference For Youth during the April 20th meeting. The JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s Making A Difference For Youth Award is presented to an individual who is: respectful to themselves and others in words and actions; is a person of integrity and is respected by others; is enthusiastic about the success of youth and strives to help them be successful, and has demonstrated volunteer work that makes a difference in youth as a priority.
ADVOCACY
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Elk Brewing is closing for good in May

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In January, Elk Brewing announced that they would be closing their Comstock Park location. And now, just over three months later, the brewery announced that it would be closing the doors to its only other location on Wealthy St. in Grand Rapids. Elk Brewing opened...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Holland Sentinel

The Holland Sentinel

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Holland, MI from hollandsentinel.com.

 http://hollandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy