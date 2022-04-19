ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Mercedes-Benz Unveils EQS SUV, Their First Ever Electric Sport Utility

By Martin Berrios
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MO8aI_0fEas7w400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jy7vw_0fEas7w400

Source: MERCEDES-BENZ / Mercedes-Benz


Mercedes-Benz has entered a new, all- electric era in the upper market segments. The EQS SUV is the third model series with this architecture developed for electric vehicles.

As per The Verge the iconic automobile brand hopes to redefine SUV luxury. The EQS offers plenty of space, comfort and connectivity for up to seven passengers in its avant-garde, luxurious interior. Thanks to powerful electric motors, responsive 4MATIC all-wheel drive and an intelligent OFFROAD driving mode, the EQS SUV is capable of tackling light terrain with ease.

All EQS SUVs have an electric drive train (eATS) on the rear axle, and the versions with 4MATIC also have an eATS on the front axle. In the 4MATIC models, the Torque Shift function ensures intelligent, continuously variable distribution of drive torque between the rear and front electric motors and thus the use of the most efficient eATS in each case. The electric motors on the front and rear axles are permanently excited synchronous motors (PSM). The advantages of this design include high power density, high efficiency and high power constancy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RJuBW_0fEas7w400

Source: MERCEDES-BENZ / Mercedes-Benz


With the EQS SUV, Mercedes-Benz is taking a major step towards zero-emission mobility and is moving a step closer to fulfilling Ambition 2039. The model is produced in a completely CO2-neutral way. The EQS SUV puts real solutions for emission-free mobility, intelligent resource conservation and responsible circular economy on the road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48yofb_0fEas7w400

Source: MERCEDES-BENZ / Mercedes-Benz


Mercedes me Charge is one of the largest charging networks worldwide: it currently comprises around 700,000 AC and DC charging points worldwide, of which more than 60,000 are in the U.S. Since 2021, Mercedes-Benz has ensured a subsequent offset with green electricity when customers use Mercedes me Charge to charge their cars in Europe and the U.S. High-quality guarantees of origin ensure that as much green power from renewable energies is fed into the grid as is withdrawn via Mercedes me Charge. The new Mercedes me Charge function Plug & Charge makes charging the EQS SUV at public charging stations that support Plug & Charge even more convenient.

With intelligent software, MBUX fully adapts to its users and provides them with personalized suggestions for numerous infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions. With the MBUX zero layer, the most important applications are always offered on the topmost level within the field of vision, according to situation and context.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tbdj4_0fEas7w400

Source: MERCEDES-BENZ / Mercedes-Benz


The highlight of the interior is the MBUX Hyperscreen (standard for the 580 4MATIC). This large, curved screen unit spans almost from A-pillar to A-pillar. Three screens sit under a common cover glass and merge visually. The 12.3-inch OLED display for the front passenger gives them their own display and control area. In Europe, and in a growing number of countries, the front seat passenger is also able to watch dynamic content while the vehicle is on the move. This is because Mercedes-EQ is able to rely on an intelligent, camera-based blocking logic: If the camera detects that the driver is looking at the passenger display, the system automatically dims the dynamic content.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV is set to arrive later this year.

Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

Do You Want an Electric G-Wagen? The Mercedes-Benz EQG EV Luxury SUV Is on the Way

A dinosaur is entering the modern era. The Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen is one of the oldest luxury SUVs in the market, and it’s getting the electric treatment. That’s right; this high-end luxury brand has a new Mercedes-Benz EQG in the works. The plan is to release this SUV for the 2024 model year, giving us a new EV model that is completely different from the others.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 43 arrives with 4-cylinder engine, electrified turbo

Mercedes-Benz AMG on Wednesday unveiled a new version of its redesigned SL convertible, one powered by a 4-cylinder engine. The car slots in roughly where the V-6-powered SL 400 used to sit, though its availability in the U.S. is yet to be confirmed. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter turbocharged...
CARS
MotorAuthority

Mercedes rolls out a special G63 to mark 55 years of AMG

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday revealed a special-edition AMG G63 commemorating 55 years of the AMG performance skunkworks. It was revealed alongside a new AMG GT Track Series sports car designed for track enthusiasts, and is due here later this year. Just 55 examples of the special G-Wagen have been earmarked for U.S. sale.
CARS
hypebeast.com

Maserati's Compact Grecale SUV Will Be the Brand's First All-Electric Car

Italian luxury automaker Maserati has debuted its second-ever SUV, the Grecale, which will arrive in several powertrains including an all-electric version coming in 2023. The vehicle marks an early step in Maserati’s mission to transition into a fully-electric brand by 2030. Meanwhile, all Maserati models will be available in electric versions by 2025, according to brand executives via CNN.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Electric Motors#The Eqs Suv#Verge#Eqs#Torque Shift#Psm
MotorAuthority

Audi Urbansphere concept hints at electric minivan

Audi on Tuesday revealed the Urbansphere concept, the third and final member of a concept family that includes the Grandsphere sedan and Skysphere sports car. The Urbansphere is a minivan whose development was skewed toward the Chinese market, with Audi even consulting with Chinese customers on what they wanted in a vehicle for the design.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Cars
InsideHook

The Infiniti FX “Bionic Cheetah” Predicted the Rise of Performance SUVs, Then Vanished Completely

The early 2000s saw the SUV revolution picking up a full head of steam as automakers began to add haulers of all shapes and sizes to their respective lineups. In addition to the traditional full-frame trucks, increasingly it was car-based crossovers (claiming to marry the comfort of a sedan with the practicality of a sport-utility) that became the bread and butter of companies eager to cash in on the higher transaction prices associated with these tall wagons.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Thieves Swipe Entire Fleet Of New Hyundai Vehicles

Almost any gearhead can talk at length about the finer points of Gone in 60 Seconds, but none of us are silly enough to try pulling it off. Someone in South Philly decided to try their luck earlier this week, as the local news has reported a fleet of Hyundai vehicles was discovered stolen early Tuesday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheStreet

Is Maserati Finally Onboard With EV Luxury?

After years of declining sales and struggling to keep up with a shifting understanding of luxury, Maserati has made a major shift in strategy. The Italian carmaker last week announced that it will launch fully electric versions of each of its current models by 2025 and go fully EV by 2030.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Wants To Build Electric Cars In America

Like so many other automakers, Hyundai is producing more green cars than ever before. From full-on EVs to hybrids like the Hyundai Santa Fe, the automaker has quickly discovered what so many others have: consumers, especially a large portion of American consumers, want to buy electric cars. So, given the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Road & Track

The Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Is a Gentle Intro to an Electric Future

Is It time to rage against the dying of the light? Not long ago, the idea of Bentley chasing either modernity or improved gas mileage would have had ’em rolling in the aisles. The English luxury brand was as traditional and unchanging as the rules of cricket, whatever those are. The famous L-series pushrod V-8 served in the company’s products from 1959 until the retirement of the Mulsanne in 2020. That engine was originally a Rolls-Royce unit. Bentley’s turbo-charged versions, gentlemanly thugs perfectly suited to old-fashioned priorities, combined industrial-diesel levels of torque with the fuel economy of a helicopter. The turbocharged 6.0-liter W-12 that Volkswagen created largely for Bentley’s use at the turn of the century was much more technically advanced but equally unlikely to be nominated for environmental awards.
CARS
Digital Trends

The all-electric BMW i7 is a home theater on wheels

BMW is no stranger to electric vehicles. It launched the quirky i3 hatchback in 2014, and followed it up more recently with the i4 and iX. But now BMW is making its flagship vehicle electric. The BMW 7 Series is the automaker’s biggest, most opulent sedan, and for the 2023...
CARS
MotorAuthority

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class spy shots and video: Mid-cycle update on the way

The Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class is about to go under the knife for a nip and a tuck. The GLE-Class arrived in its current form for the 2020 model year and we should see this updated version start sales next year as a 2024 model. Prototypes of the updated mid-size SUV were spotted testing with nearly undisguised exteriors and heavily camouflaged interiors. Prototypes for an updated GLE-Class Coupe are also out testing. Both body styles should arrive around the same time.
CARS
Motor1.com

Jaguar F-Pace 400 Sport, 300 Sport Join Range With Inline-Six Engines

Jaguar is expanding the F-Pace lineup. The new trim levels offer SUV buyers additional options if they want more power but don't want the pricing of the top-spec model. Now, the British automaker adds the F-Pace 400 Sport and 300 Sport, both new trim levels that obviously bank on sporty appeal. Both serve as the next best option to the V8-powered F-Pace SVR.
CARS
Engadget

Mercedes' EQS SUV arrives in US showrooms this year

Building upon the success of the EQS and the launch of the EQE, Mercedes has another electric vehicle on the way to the United States. This time it’s more in line with what the US wants: an SUV. The oddly named EQS SUV is to the sedan EQS what...
CARS
motor1.com

Alfa Romeo MiTo may return as an EV with Peugeot underpinnings

Platform sharing will be extremely common among the brands now under the Stellantis umbrella, so it comes as no surprise that the replacement for the MiTo three-door city car (discontinued in 2019) will be based on the e-CMP platform (now known as STLA Small). This means the upcoming small EV will be related to the Peugeot e-208 or the Vauxhall Corsa-e.
CARS
TravelNoire

Skiplagged Tickets Cost Me My Luggage And The Airline Wanted Me To Pay To Get It Back

I purchased airline tickets through Skiplagged and my luggage was sent to another destination. The airline wanted me to pay for it to be brought back and delivered. Google Flights has been growing in notoriety lately for finding cheap flights. I used a third party company that warned me not to check any luggage, or it may be sent through to the final destination. So, I booked the ticket, packed a carry-on and thought I’d be fine. Well, I was wrong.
LIFESTYLE
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
579K+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy