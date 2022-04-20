ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musk tweets another mysterious message after Twitter takeover offer

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LZZWb_0fEarwOJ00
Tweet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted another cryptic tweet on Twitter late Wednesday, saying “_______ is the Night” — the latest message to come after filing an offer to buy the social media platform for $43 billion.

Musk did not elaborate further on what his tweet meant, though users quickly offered suggestions of what they believed he might be proposing should his offer to buy the platform for that price be rejected by Twitter’s board, including ideas like “tender is the night” and “tonight is the night.”

“Tender is the Night” is the name of a novel written by F. Scott Fitzgerald, which could be a reference to “tender,” which means “an invitation to bid for a project or accept a formal offer such as a takeover bid,” according to Investopedia.

Users also mentioned that he made the tweet close to “4/20,” or April 20. Musk once said he was considering taking Tesla private at $420 a share.

April 20, also known as “4/20,” is known as World Cannabis Day. Musk has often made references to marijuana.

He notably made headlines in 2018 when he smoked marijuana while doing a podcast interview with Joe Rogan, though he claimed at the time he was “not a regular smoker of weed.”

It is the latest mysterious tweet that Musk has made since he filed last week with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to buy the social media platform.

In an effort to avoid the takeover bid, Twitter’s board adopted a limited duration shareholder rights plan — dubbed a poison pill measure — that allows shareholders to buy additional shares at a discounted rate if a person or group of people acquire at least 15 percent of Twitter’s stock without approval from the board.

Since then, Musk has also tweeted things such as “A social media platform’s policies are good if the most extreme 10% on left and right are equally unhappy” and “Love me tender.”

