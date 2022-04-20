ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Matt Ajemian, Ph.D., Receives Prestigious NSF CAREER Award

By Florida Atlantic University
Newswise
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Florida Atlantic University’s Matt Ajemian, Ph.D., has received the coveted National Science Foundation (NSF) Early CAREER award through the Biological Oceanography Program. The CAREER program offers the NSF’s most prestigious awards in support of early-career faculty who have the potential to serve as academic role models in research and...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Particle Physics Breakthrough: Scientists Report First-of-Its-Kind Neutrino Measurement

For the first time, physicists extracted the detailed “energy-dependent neutrino-argon interaction cross section,” a key value for studying how neutrinos change their flavor. Physicists studying ghost-like particles called neutrinos from the international MicroBooNE collaboration have reported a first-of-its-kind measurement: a comprehensive set of the energy-dependent neutrino-argon interaction cross...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Education
City
University, FL
State
Florida State
Nature.com

Quantum state preparation and tomography of entangled mechanical resonators

Precisely engineered mechanical oscillators keep time, filter signals and sense motion, making them an indispensable part of the technological landscape of today. These unique capabilities motivate bringing mechanical devices into the quantum domain by interfacing them with engineered quantum circuits. Proposals to combine microwave-frequency mechanical resonators with superconducting devices suggest the possibility of powerful quantum acoustic processors1,2,3. Meanwhile, experiments in several mechanical systems have demonstrated quantum state control and readout4,5, phonon number resolution6,7 and phonon-mediated qubit"“qubit interactions8,9. At present, these acoustic platforms lack processors capable of controlling the quantum states of several mechanical oscillators with a single qubit and the rapid quantum non-demolition measurements of mechanical states needed for error correction. Here we use a superconducting qubit to control and read out the quantum state of a pair of nanomechanical resonators. Our device is capable of fast qubit"“mechanics swap operations, which we use to deterministically manipulate the mechanical states. By placing the qubit into the strong dispersive regime with both mechanical resonators simultaneously, we determine the phonon number distributions of the resonators by means of Ramsey measurements. Finally, we present quantum tomography of the prepared nonclassical and entangled mechanical states. Our result represents a concrete step towards feedback-based operation of a quantum acoustic processor.
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

Scientific Expertise vs. the Dunning-Kruger Effect

The scientific method teaches us to test hypotheses and form beliefs based on evidence and repeated observations. In the internet era, many believe that their own viewpoints are just as valid or accurate as that of experts. Although scientific experts often second-guess themselves, most of us are prone to the...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy