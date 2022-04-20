ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Murmurs: Measure 110 Money Seeping Out

By WW Staff
WWEEK
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMEASURE 110 MONEY SEEPING OUT: As WW reported recently, the Oregon Health Authority and its 20-member oversight panel are struggling to deploy nearly $270 million earmarked by Measure 110 for addiction treatment. That 2020 ballot measure decriminalized the personal use of most hard drugs and diverted a lucrative stream of recreational...

J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus Programs For Homeowners and Renters In Oregon

counting ten dollar billsPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Feeling the squeeze from all of the rising costs due to inflation and supply chain issues? Well, here's some good news: did you know that the government has made billions of dollars available for those who reside in the United States whether you own or rent your home?
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Tina Kotek Says Oregon Health Authority Director Should Sweat Her Election

Tina Kotek is trying to fly through a narrow break in what looks like some nasty election-year weather. With polls showing the voter mood is unusually sour, Kotek must find a way to distance herself from Oregon’s dysfunction in her bid for governor. But she’s also campaigning on a record of getting things done as the longest-serving speaker in the Oregon House. So are the things she got done just not that great for Oregonians?
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Murmurs: Indiana Man to Plead Guilty to Throwing Molotov Cocktails at Portland Police

INDIANA MAN TO PLEAD GUILTY TO THROWING MOLOTOV COCKTAILS AT PORTLAND POLICE: A 25-year-old Indiana man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails toward Portland police in the fall of 2020 is slated to plead guilty to charges in state and federal court next week, court records show. Malik Muhammad faces 28 counts in Multnomah County, including attempted aggravated murder and unlawful manufacture and possession of a destructive device, as well as six counts in federal court of civil disorder, using an explosive to commit a felony, and unlawful possession of a destructive device. He is accused of handing out baseball bats—purchased at the McMinnville Goodwill—to protesters during multiple demonstrations. In a November 2021 court filing in Multnomah County Circuit Court, his attorney wrote: “Mr. Muhammad is a valued member of his community and an involved father. He is a military veteran with an honorable discharge in 2018.” Federal prosecutors allege that a search of Muhammad’s “travel trailer” in October 2020 yielded multiple firearms, including an AR-15 rifle. When detectives contacted the rifle’s owner, who lives in Indianapolis, he allegedly told them that Muhammad was “a communist revolutionary who was attempting to gather people with firearms to engage in acts of violence.”
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ

US Marshals shoot 2 men, detain 2 women in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Federal marshals shot two men in Portland Monday afternoon while looking for a person wanted in Washington state, authorities said. U.S. Marshals told the Portland Police Bureau they at 10:35 a.m. they marshals were working in southeast Portland and at 2:22 p.m. reported to police that shots had been fired, according to a news release from the Portland Police Bureau.
KGW

Biden's Portland trip itinerary: Where he's visiting and traffic impacts

PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden will visit Portland and Seattle on Thursday, marking his first trip to the Pacific Northwest as President. KGW will provide on-air and streaming coverage of the visit, including Biden's arrival and departure and his remarks in between. Streaming coverage can be accessed in the player above and on YouTube and the KGW app.
PORTLAND, OR
Skanner

Teenage Climate Leaders Welcome President Biden to Portland Thursday With Demands for Climate Action, Equity on Transportation

With President Biden poised to arrive in Portland on Thursday to discuss the bipartisan infrastructure bill, youth climate justice advocates with Sunrise PDX will be holding an event demanding that any transportation project built within the Portland Metro area must lower carbon emissions. Thursday protest. On Thursday, April 21 at...
PORTLAND, OR

