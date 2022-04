In January of 2020, Christine Marshall and Crystal Goedecke, two longtime employees of the beloved Lemay restaurant and bar Fergie's (1699 Lemay Ferry Road, 314-638-6387), purchased it from its original owner, Dennis Ferguson. Ferguson and his wife Dorine wanted to retire from the restaurant they'd run for the past 30 years, and Marshall and Goedecke seemed like the right people for the job. Over the years, the pair had worked together, and knew not only the ins and outs of running the business but also the regular guests who saw Fergie's as their neighborhood's Cheers. It seemed like an easy, straightforward transition — until March 2020 came.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 26 DAYS AGO