ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Otoe-Missouria Community Building hosting COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Pod today

By Jake Goodman
poncapost.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Otoe-Missouria Community Building will be hosting a COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Pod on today from...

www.poncapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK

PAAC hosting COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic Friday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) COVID-19 Surge Testing and Vaccination Team will host a free testing and vaccine clinic on Friday, March 25. The clinic will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 432 Shrewsbury Street in...
CHARLESTON, WV
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy