ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Don’t blame families for exercising choice

By Scott Kent
The Ledger
The Ledger
 21 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UObXc_0fEap0nC00

Polk County Public Schools is the latest Florida school district to blame families choosing where to educate their children for their financial woes.

The Ledger last week reported that district officials say they will lose funding for the 2022-23 school year compared to this year because more students will be accessing nondistrict learning options using state- and donor-funded education choice scholarships.

Florida’s school districts could improve the quality of their services, but apparently they prefer forcing students to attend their schools or getting paid for students they are not teaching.

District officials project 5,887 students will use the scholarships in Polk County next school year, which is only 5% of the 116,000 students they estimate will attend district schools, and just 2% of the districts’ projected $2.2 billion budget (combined state and federal funding). And yet even this small number of families exercising educational freedom is too much.

The average amount of the state-funded Family Empowerment Scholarship this year is $7,000 – less than half of the $19,000 Polk County Public Schools will spend per pupil next year (116,000 projected students in a $2.2 billion budget). Taxpayers benefit from education choice programs also.

Scholarships would not be increasing if families didn’t want them. In a pluralistic nation of 330 million people, Americans increasingly have become accustomed to having more choices in their lives. Education choice is a natural progression of that social change.

Florida has been at the forefront of this transformation. For 20 years it has provided parents with more options in their children’s education, be it public, private, or homeschooling. Some families have always had these choices because they could afford them – they could move to a neighborhood and attend a zoned school that best fit their children’s needs, or they could pay out of pocket for private school tuition. Choice scholarships have helped level the playing field, ensuring that more families have the same opportunities regardless of their socio-economic status.

Today, approximately 48 percent of K-12 students in the state now participate in education choice programs -- some public, some private. In Miami Dade, over 70% of taxpayer funded students don’t attend their zoned district school.

Opponents’ persistent dire warnings that expanding choice will destroy public education have never materialized. In 2001, the year the tax credit scholarship debuted, Florida’s graduation rate was 54%. Today It’s 90%. The state has risen from being near the bottom of the nation in K-12 achievement at the beginning of the century to now ranking No. 3, according to Education Week, and No. 2 in AP exam success. It also ranks No. 1, No. 1, No. 3, and No. 8 on the four core tests of the National Assessment of Educational Progress, once adjusted for demographics.

Furthermore, a 2020 study published by the National Bureau of Economic Research found that as the tax-credit scholarship program grew, test scores rose, suspensions fell, and absentee rates dropped in the public schools most affected by the competition.

Instead of criticizing families, Polk’s district leaders should adopt the can-do attitude of former Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. Miami-Dade has the highest rate of private school enrollment of any big Florida school district, yet Carvalho embraced education choice. Under his leadership, Miami-Dade created the most diverse portfolio of district choice options in Florida.

“We recognized the tsunami of choice was upon us,” he told Florida Trend magazine in 2021, “and rather than be engulfed and annihilated by it, we chose to ride on top of it.”

Scott Kent is assistant director of strategic communications for Step Up For Students, a nonprofit that is Florida’s largest scholarship funding organization.

Comments / 1

Related
Bradenton Herald

Most in US agree public schools on wrong track — but not on what to teach, poll finds

A majority of people in the U.S. believe that public schools are headed in the wrong direction based on the topics taught in class, a new poll finds. The public is especially divided over whether U.S. public schools should be trusted to teach about racism, according to a recent poll from Selzer & Company on behalf of the Grinnell College National Poll.
EDUCATION
Reason.com

High-Quality 'Public' Schools Don't Want Low-Income Students

Public education nationwide is not as free or equal as many would like to believe it is. Most K–12 school children are assigned to their public school through geographic school districts. Educational opportunities are largely determined by where parents can afford to live. Congress acknowledged this in a 2019 Joint Economic Committee report stating, "Families are faced with the reality that attending a high-performing public school often requires paying more for housing, and many students' educational opportunities are limited as a result."
WASHINGTON, DC
Virginia Mercury

More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why

WASHINGTON — A U.S. House Oversight and Reform Committee panel on Thursday examined why thousands of books, predominantly written by marginalized authors, have been banned from public schools, and the impact of those actions on students and teachers. “Most books being targeted for censorship are books that introduce ideas about diversity or our common humanity, […] The post More than 1,500 books have been banned in public schools, and a U.S. House panel asks why appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Polk County, FL
Government
County
Polk County, FL
State
Florida State
Polk County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan parents demand resignation of school board and administrators

(The Center Square) – A group of parents in Rochester, Mich., are demanding a dramatic change in school leadership. Parents expressed their anger at Rochester Community Public Schools administrators and school board members during a Monday meeting. Parents are demanding the school board fire Superintendent Robert Shaner, then tender their resignations.
EDUCATION
PennLive.com

‘It’s a symbol of hatred and pain’: A vendor of Confederate and Trump flags showed up at an elementary school fair and one mom wasn’t having it

There was controversy this week at a Mississippi elementary school after a recent PTO fair featured a vendor who was reportedly peddling Confederate flags and flags that supported Donald Trump. If that seems like odd offerings at an elementary school, Woolmarket Elementary principal Kevin Roberts, at least publicly, appears to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Education Week#Americans
Houston Chronicle

Ted Cruz's Daughters Attend a Private School That Is 'Anti-Racist'

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas helped lead the Republican charge against anti-racism efforts at a private school in Washington during the Supreme Court confirmation hearing this week for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. But leaders at the private school in Houston where the senator sends his two daughters have articulated a similar commitment.
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

Minnesota professor is ordered to give back $120,000 she raised in honor of Philando Castile but KEPT instead of paying down school children's lunch debts

A Minnesota college professor who organized a viral online fundraiser to pay off student lunch debts in Philando Castile's name has been ordered to repay $120,000 that prosecutors said she pocketed. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office last week announced that it had reached a settlement agreement with Pamela Fergus,...
ADVOCACY
Parents Magazine

Ruby Bridges Paid a High Price for Going to An All-White School—And Black Kids Today Are Too

When 6-year-old Ruby Bridges walked into William Frantz Elementary School on November 14, 1960, her community placed indescribable hope in her footsteps. But the familiar images of her small frame surrounded by an angry white mob, federal marshals, and her mother only tell part of the story. Bridges went down in history as the representation of integration, the fulfilled promise of the U.S. Supreme Court's unanimous 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision outlawing segregation in schools. Her mother hoped this meant her daughter would finally have access to the quality education she deserved. But at least for a while, those steps into her elementary school marked a harder life, not a better one.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
L. Cane

The Most Affordable Places to Live in Florida, According to Smart Asset

The cost of living has surged in 2022. According to CNBC, the United States recently saw the largest inflation rate increase since 1982. Food, housing, and transportation costs are all soaring. For some, owning their own home is a dream that is difficult to make into a reality. That said, the rise of more flexible working arrangements after the pandemic means that some workers now have the luxury of working anywhere.
Vice

‘She Needs to Be Executed’: The Far-Right Is Doxxing School Officials They Think Are ‘Groomers’

Right-wing figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham have spent the last month boosting the conspiracy theory that anyone opposed to anti-LGBTQ legislation is a “groomer” or a “pedophile.” This has already led to real-life protests, but on far-right forums like Patriots.win and Gab, there’s been a significant spike in ultra-violent rhetoric, with users posting threats against specific teachers, Disney employees, and lawmakers, according to a new report from public-interest research group Advance Democracy, Inc. which shared its findings exclusively with VICE News.
SOCIETY
Joel Eisenberg

Publix: Changes For 2022

A threatened 2021 boycott over an alleged January 6 insurrection link and contentious stances on social issues have at times overshadowed the success of the nation’s largest employee-owned company.
FLORIDA STATE
Upworthy

Florida teen defies 'Don’t Say Gay' law and teaches class about Stonewall uprising

A week after the Florida governor signed the state's "Don't Say Gay" bill, one high schooler is refusing to be silenced. Will Larkins, a gay and nonbinary junior in Winter Park, Florida, posted a video of them teaching a class about the 1969 Stonewall riots, a series of uprisings in New York City that took place following a police raid on a gay bar. It was one of the pivotal movements in the gay rights movement.
FLORIDA STATE
The Ledger

The Ledger

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy